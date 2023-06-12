Free Ebook on EAM: A Guide to Comprehensive Asset Management with Modern Technology by Innomaint

CHENNAI, India, 2023-Jun-12 — /EPR Network/ — Any business house that flourishes is asset-centric. Asset Management has been viewed for long as a tedious and complicated process when done in-house. It is no more so. Thanks to the digital revolution that empowered leading businesses to optimize assets to extract the best business value. It connects various business stakeholders, such as Operation manager, maintenance supervisors, technicians, asset users, etc. via a unified digital pipeline for better collaboration on work orders for a seamless flow of core business operations.

Enterprise Asset Management software simplifies keeping track of fixed, moving, or loaner assets. Employees will know the exact location of assets without difficulties and the interdependencies among the assets. It is important for quick defect resolution and ensuring maintenance doesn’t paralyze production.

An EAM software provides unique preventive, predictive, and corrective maintenance workflows. With automation of these maintenance strategies, one can achieve high levels of operational efficiency, consistency in asset performance and witness a significant reduction in asset procurement, maintenance, and utility expenses. And be able to make sound data-driven asset management decisions.

Go through InnoMaint’s Free E-book to know:

i) If need an EAM

ii) Difference between CMMS & EAM

iii) How to manage assets end-to-end

iv) Full range benefits of an EAM

iv) Best practices on asset management

v) Breaking innovations of IoT in asset management

vi) Untapped avenues for cost saving

Download the Ebook here