Digital Workplace Market SWOT Analysis by Political, Legal, Economic and Technological Factor

Digital Workplace Industry Overview

The global digital workplace market size was valued at USD 27.33 billion in 2021 and is expected to expand at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 22.3% from 2022 to 2030. The current growth can be attributed to the increased digitalization, increasing demand for desktop-as-a-service, and growing demand for employees for greater flexibility in terms of work-life balance. With the outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic, businesses have shifted to remote working and transformed their technologies to create a digital workplace to ensure business continuity.

The pandemic has necessitated the widespread use of video and web conferencing, which has led to the development of new methods of communication and facilitating team bonding and collaboration. Furthermore, due to the ease with which pandemics can spread, several organizations have made long-term investments in workplace transformation for the hybrid work model, necessitating the use of cloud-based solutions to enable remote working with secure access.

The digital workplace provides several benefits with the increasing digital technology of smart assets to help employees work efficiently without compromising the ongoing operations. For instance, in August 2021, HCL Technologies, a provider of IT services and consulting, signed a contract with Munich Re, a German-based insurance company, to provide a next-generation digital workplace for Munich Re’s 16,000 employees across 40 countries.

Through a global and local strategy, HCL would support Munich Re’s global workforce in several languages, including Spanish, German, and Mandarin. Further, to improve efficiency and employee user experience, HCL would also implement a personalized service desk solution, as well as leverage the power of automation and self-service. These technological advancements have created new opportunities for key companies to expand their workforce management portfolio.

Digital Workplace Industry Segmentation

Grand View Research has segmented the global digital workplace market based on component, enterprise size, end-use, and region:

Digital Workplace Component Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2017 – 2030)

Solution

Services

Digital Workplace Enterprise Size Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2017 – 2030)

Small & Medium Enterprise

Large Enterprise

Digital Workplace End-use Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2017 – 2030)

BFSI

IT & Telecommunication

Retail & Consumer Goods

Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals

Manufacturing

Government

Others (Media & Entertainment, Transportation & Logistics, and Energies & Utilities, among others)

Digital Workplace Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2017 – 2030)

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

South America

MEA (Middle East & Africa)

Market Share Insights:

May 2022: Wipro, an Information Technology (IT), consulting, and business services company, announced a partnership with Scania, a transport solutions provider, to provide support, increased automation, and enhanced customer experience for Scania employees through Wipro’s Live Workspace.

December 2021: Trianz, a digital transformation technology and service company announced a partnership with Workgrid Software, an intelligent digital workspace solutions provider, to deliver a modern workplace with a digital assistant that collaborates with enterprise applications and delivers personalized, contextual information, and content to workforces.

Key Companies profiled:

Some prominent players in the global Digital Workplace Industry include

IBM

Accenture plc

Atos SE

Trianz

Capgemini

HCL Technologies Limited

Infosys Limited

Tata Consultancy Services Limited

Tech Mahindra Limited

Mphasis

