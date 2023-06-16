Drone Tower Inspection Bring Efficiency To Tower Maintenance, Driving Market Growth

The drone tower inspection market refers to the use of unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs) to inspect towers and other tall structures. These inspections are typically conducted to assess the structural integrity of the towers and identify any potential issues or damage. The use of drones in tower inspections is becoming increasingly popular due to their ability to access hard-to-reach areas and their efficiency in data collection.

The global drone tower inspection market is expected to grow significantly in the coming years, driven by increasing demand for reliable and cost-effective tower inspections in various industries such as energy and telecommunications. The market is also expected to benefit from technological advancements in drones, such as improved camera and sensor capabilities and increased flight time, which enable more efficient and accurate inspections. Additionally, the adoption of drone tower inspections is being encouraged by regulatory bodies around the world due to their potential to improve safety and reduce costs compared to traditional tower inspection methods.

Key Takeaways from Study

Global drone tower inspection market is poised to expand 4.7X reaching the valuation of US$ 1,397.6 million by the end of 2033.

On the basis of drone type, the market is projected to dominate by rotary wing sub-segment, which is projected to account for 53.7% of the market share by 2023

By end use industry segment, construction and mining sector is likely to account for 12.4% of revenue share by obtaining a valuation of US$ 36.9 million in 2023.

East Asia region is expected to register a CAGR of 17.7% over the forecast period, to be valued at US$ 57.9 million by 2023 end.

Under operation segment, fully autonomous drone is estimated to account for approximately a 23.4% share of aftermarket sub-segment in 2023.

Market Development

Drones might be used to obtain in-depth images of the repair locations before the crew leaves. The data or photos collected by the drone may be used by repair crews to identify what tools they need or how much work has to be done.

By incorporating technology, such as sensors, thermal or infrared cameras, etc., drone qualities may be improved. Manufacturers have been able to carve out a position for themselves in the market because to these added features.

Competitive Landscape

Market players are trying to adopt newer technologies to stay on top of the competition. Several marketing strategies have been adopted such as strategic alliances, product launches, partnership agreements, research and development for superior performance, and many more.

Key Companies Profiled

ABJ RENEWABLES

Aerial and Drone Services

Connor

Dronegenuity

Gale-Force Drone

Intertek Group plc

Mile High Drones LLC

My Drone Services

NADAR Drone Company

Shulins’Solutions LLC

Thermal Horizons

US Infrared Inspections

Valmont Industries, Inc.

Region-Wise Insights

North America: The North American market is expected to be one of the largest markets for drone tower inspections due to the high adoption rate of drones in various industries, including infrastructure and telecommunications. The presence of key players, such as DJI and Measure, is also driving the growth of this market. Europe: The European market is expected to see significant growth in the coming years due to the increasing investment in renewable energy infrastructure and the adoption of drones for inspections and maintenance in various industries. The market is also benefiting from the presence of several drone manufacturers and operators, such as Cyberhawk Innovations and Sky-Futures. Asia-Pacific: The Asia-Pacific market is expected to see rapid growth due to the increasing investment in infrastructure development and the adoption of 5G networks. The market is also being driven by the presence of key players, such as DJI and Yuneec, and the emergence of new startups offering specialized drone inspection services.

