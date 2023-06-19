The Corporate Insolvency Services Industry Is Expected to Increase at 5.4% CAGR by 2032

The market for corporate insolvency services is anticipated to reach a value of US$ 12.1 billion in 2022 and US$ 20.5 billion in 2032.

The rising rate of corporate bankruptcy and the increasing incapacity of expanding businesses to pay creditors are the main drivers of market expansion. Many small and large enterprises noticed instability in revenue development and effective business operations as a result of the COVID pandemic. The world economy also saw inflation, an increase in interest rates, and a recession. This had an effect on the insolvency and bankruptcy situations in many organisations and led to a significant increase in demand for corporate insolvency services globally.

As more cutting-edge technologies are incorporated, the market is anticipated to grow significantly. For the effective execution of insolvency services for stakeholders, creditors, and enterprises, internet platforms and AI have been combined.

Key Takeaways from Market Study

  • Company voluntary liquidation and creditors voluntary liquidation services to hold more than 50% share of the global corporate insolvency services market.
  • During the forecast period (2022-2032), the market is projected to rise at a CAGR of 5.4%
  • North America is expected to account for a leading share of the market at 30%.
  • Based on region, demand for corporate insolvency services is expected to increase at CAGR of 5.5% and 6.1% in Europe and East Asia, respectively.

Reduced government aid along with global economic slowdown will drive the market to newer heights,” says a Fact.MR analyst.

Market Development

The global corporate insolvency services market is highly fragmented with the presence of various local as well as international players in the industry. The intensity of competition among these market players is significantly high, offering vivid services related to corporate insolvency. Market players are expected to be tremendously benefited with the integration of advanced technologies in the years ahead.

The market has both large and small players. In terms of value, around 40% of the market is captured by large multinational companies. The industry has witnessed a few notable mergers and acquisitions and some exciting hybrid service offerings.

For instance :

  • In August 2022, ICR, one of the leading strategic communications and advisory firms, introduced SPAC Liquidation Communications Services, which offers the necessary support to clients in efficiently communicating with investors during a liquidation.

Key Companies Profiled

  • ASC Group
  • Baker Tilly US, LLP
  • Binder Dijker Otte
  • Crowe Global
  • Deloitte
  • Ernst & Young Global Limited
  • Evelyn Partners
  • Grant Thornton LLP
  • Haines Watts Group
  • Johnston Carmichael
  • KPMG International
  • Mazars
  • MHA MacIntyre Hudson
  • Moore Global
  • PwC
  • RSM US LLP
  • UHY Hacker Young
  • AZB & Partners
  • Cyril Amarchand Mangaldas
  • Dhir & Dhir Associates
  • J Sagar Associates

Segmentation of Corporate Insolvency Service Industry Research

  • By Service Type :
    • Administration
    • Company Voluntary Liquidation
    • Creditors Voluntary Liquidation (CVL)
    • Compulsory Liquidation
    • Others (not classified elsewhere)
  • By End-use Industry :
    • Consumer Markets
    • Energy and Natural Resources
    • BFSI
    • Life Science & Healthcare
    • Media & Telecommunications
    • Technology
  • By Region :
    • North America
    • Latin America
    • Europe
    • East Asia
    • South Asia & Oceania
    • Middle East & Africaa

More Valuable Insights on Offer

Fact.MR, in its new offering, presents an unbiased analysis of the global corporate insolvency services market, presenting historical market data (2017-2021) and forecast statistics for the period of 2022-2032.

The study reveals essential insights on the basis of service type (administration, company voluntary liquidation, creditors voluntary liquidation, compulsory liquidation, others (not classified elsewhere)) and end-use industry (consumer markets, energy and natural resources, financial services, life science & healthcare, media & telecommunications, technology), across major regions of the world (North America, Latin America, Europe, East Asia, South Asia & Oceania, and the Middle East & Africa).

