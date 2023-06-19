Consumption of Booster Beverages is Anticipated to Reach US$ 184.1 Billion by 2033

Rockville, United States, 2023-Jun-19 — /EPR Network/ —

The market for booster beverages will be valued at US$ 129.3 billion in 2023 and will grow at a CAGR of 3.6% to US$ 184.1 billion by the end of 2033. Compared to 47% of fitness enthusiasts, the pandemic increased the consumption of booster beverages by more than 260% among generic consumers.

The best research for acquiring the most comprehensive understanding of the Booster Beverage industry and identifying the most promising business prospects in the selected analysis report topics. The report’s framework includes the methodical gathering and analysis of data from social and opinion research about specific people or groups.

Will High Spending on Ready-to-Drink Beverages in the U.S. Drive Demand for Booster Beverages?

The widespread use of caffeinated beverages in the United States, including coffee, has created chances for the acceptance of flavorful alternatives. In the US, the average person drinks three or more cups of coffee per day. The demand for these drinks has increased, nevertheless, as the nation’s preferences have shifted away from traditional beverages and toward contemporary energy drinks.

Additionally, many have started using booster drinks in place of tonic water and sodas as alcohol mixers. Starting businesses in the US market have also benefited from sophisticated e-Commerce shopping platforms.

Based on these variables, it is anticipated that the U.S. market would increase at a compound yearly growth rate of 4% from 2023 to 2033.

Key Companies Profiled



• Red Bull

• Fyre Energy Drink

• Mutola

• Hindustan Uniliver Ltd.

• DSM

• Pepsi Co.

• The Coca-Cola Company

• Monster Energy

• National Beverage Corp.

• Arizona Beverage Company

• Dr. Pepper Snapple

• Cloud 9

What insights this research provides to readers?

• Booster Beverage fragmentation on the basis of product type, end use, and region.

• Comprehensive assessment of upstream starting materials, downstream demand, and present market landscape.

• Collaborations, R&D projects, acquisitions, and product launches of each Booster Beverage player.

• Various regulations imposed by the governments on the consumption of Booster Beverage in detail.

Based on precise data trends and classification, we provide one of the most thorough and understandable regional breakdowns of the global Booster Beverage market. With regard to a variety of industries, from developing markets to regional markets, our specialists provided insightful analysis. Expect a thorough examination of the most significant economies in the globe, both internationally and globally.

The most recent market research report, which is being distributed to a global audience, offers business forecasts, growth trends in important regions, and development developments. The thorough market research helps customers navigate the data and understand the analysis. A deeper understanding of the industry, thorough predictions, product production, and overall market income can all be aided by geographic market research.

Booster Beverage Market: Segmentation

• By Beverage Type :

o Energy Boosters

o Immunity Boosters

o Skin Boosters

o Hair Boosters

o Digestion Boosters

o Others

• By Form:

o Liquid

 Carbonated

 Non-Carbonated

 Flavoured

 Non-Flavoured

o Powder

• By Packaging:

o Bottles

o Cans

o Sachets/Packets

• By User:

o Kids

o Teenagers

o Adults

• By Sales Channel:

o Online Sales

 Company Owned Websites

 e-Commerce Platforms

o Offline Sales

 Direct Sales

 Modern Trade Channels

 Convenience Stores

 Speciality Stores

• By Region:

o North America

o Latin America

o Europe

o East Asia

o South Asia & ASEAN

o Oceania

o MEA

