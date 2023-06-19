Livestock Shampoo Market Is Expected to Reach Us$ 714.5 Million by 2033

Rockville, United States, 2023-Jun-19 — /EPR Network/ —

Over the historical period 2018-2022, the global livestock shampoo market registered a CAGR of 3.1%, according to Fact.MR, a market research and competitive intelligence provider.

The market is set to reach a size of US$ 453.5 million in 2023 and expand at a CAGR of 4.7% to climb to US$ 714.5 million by the end of 2033. Livestock shampoos are specific solutions meant for animals to clean, condition, and deodorize their skin and coats. Due to their outside activities, wandering, and laying on unclean surfaces, livestock animals become dirty and soiled frequently and thereby require occasional cleaning. Animals used for livestock are also more likely to get flea and tick infections. This raises the possibility of microorganisms developing in their bodies.

Key Takeaways from Market Study

By product type, anti-bacterial shampoos accounts for the largest market share of 24.5%.

By sales channel, online sales are most preferred for livestock shampoo and are projected to increase at a CAGR of 5.1% through 2033.

Europe is a leading regional market with a share of 27.3% in 2022.

North America accounted for the second-largest market share of 25.1%.

Competitive Landscape:

Key manufacturers of livestock shampoo are Santa Cruz Animal Health, Innovacyn Inc., MSD Animal Health, PBS Animal Health, ‎Weaver Leather, LLC, Sheepman Supply Co., Espree, Straight Arrow Products, and Sullivan Supply Inc.

MSD Animal Health acquired LICA technology in June 2021 to broaden its portfolio with complementary products and technologies to advance animal well-being and outcomes for its customers.

Manufacturers are formulating new and innovative products to make livestock shampoos more effective and suitable for animal skin or hair. The usage of these shampoos regularly makes the animal’s hair soft and shiny. Amongst the regions mentioned in the market scope, North America is expected to be the flag bearer of market growth owing to the presence of a large number of livestock owners in the region.

Segmentation of Livestock Shampoo Industry Research:

· By Product Type:

Cleansing Shampoo

Anti-itching Shampoo

Anti-dandruff Shampoo

Anti-flea & Tick Shampoo

Anti-bacterial Shampoo

Anti-fungal Shampoo

· By Livestock:

Sheep

Cattle

Horses

Camels

Goats

Buffalos

Cows

· By Technology:

Anti-Parasitic

Waterless

By Buyer:

Individuals

Livestock Farms

· By Sales Chanel:

Online Company / Brand Websites e-Commerce Platforms

Offline Animal Care Shops Supermarkets/Hypermarkets Commercial Stores Wholesalers & Retailers



· By Region:

North America

Latin America

Europe

East Asia

South Asia & Oceania

MEA

Market Improvements and Expansion

Key suppliers of livestock shampoo are Santa Cruz Animal Health, Innovacyn, Inc., MSD Animal Health, PBS Animal Health, ‎Weaver Leather, LLC, Sheepman Supply Co., Espree, Straight Arrow Products, Sullivan Supply Inc, and Wahl Clipper Corporation.

