Sun Protection Active Ingredients Market Is Set To Expand At A CAGR Of 5.3% By 2033

The global sun protection active ingredients market is set to reach a valuation of US$ 816.3 million in 2023 and further expand at a CAGR of 5.3% to reach US$ 1,370.3 million by the end of 2033. The market for sun protection active ingredients has grown as a result of regional economic expansion and customer desire for high-quality cosmetics with longer shelf lives. This is expected to give the market an absolute dollar opportunity worth US$ 373.6 million between 2028-2033.

The offer in this portion accompanies many open doors including fabricating items, appropriation, retail, and showcasing administrations. Broad rounds of essential and far reaching optional exploration have been utilized by the examiners at Fact.MR to show up at different assessments and projections for Demand of Sun Protection Active Ingredient Market both at worldwide and provincial levels.

Market Players: –

BASF SE

Koninklijke DSM N.V.

Ashland

Sunjin Beauty Science Co. Ltd.

Croda International PLC

Clariant AG

L’Oréal

The examiners have utilized various vast conspicuous business knowledge devices to unite realities, figures, and market information into income assessments and projections in the Market.

Key partners in Market including industry players, policymakers, and financial backers in different nations have been persistently realigning their systems and ways to deal with carry out them to take advantage of new open doors. Numerous lately have updated their procedures to stay coordinated in the setting of overall disturbances brought about by the COVID-19 pandemic.

Segmentation of Sun Protection Active Ingredients Industry Research

By Active Ingredient : Avobenzone Cinoxate Ensulizole Homosalate Isotrinizole Meradimate Mexoryl XL Meroxyl SX Octinoxate Octisalate Octocrylene Octyltriazon Oxybenzone Padimate O Sulisobenzone Titanium Dioxide Trolamine Salicylate Zinc Oxide Others (Aminobenzoic Acid, Dioxybenzone)

By Use Case : Sun Protection Product Formulation SPF 6-14 Formulation SPF 15 -30 Formulation SPF 30 – 50 Formulation SPF 50+ Formulation After Sun Product Formulation Self-Tanning Product Formulation

By Finished Product : Creams Gel Lotion Powder Wipes Spray Oils



Regional analysis includes

North America (U.S., Canada)

Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Argentina, Chile, Peru, Rest of LATAM)

EU – (Germany, France, Italy, Spain), UK, BENELUX (Belgium, Netherlands, Luxemburg), NORDIC (Norway, Denmark, Iceland, Sweden), Eastern Europe (Poland, Ukraine, Czech Rep. etc.), Rest of Europe

CIS & Russia

Japan

Asia Pacific Excluding Japan (Greater China, India, S. Korea, ASEAN Countries, Rest of APEJ)

