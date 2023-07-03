Increased Adoption Of Metal Matrix Composites Market Across Use Industries To Fuel Revenue Growth During Forecast Period : Fact.MR

Metal matrix composites (MMCs) refer to materials consisting of a metal matrix reinforced with ceramic or metallic particles. They offer high strength and stiffness, high thermal stability, and high resistance to wear and corrosion. The demand for metal matrix composites is driven by the increasing demand for lightweight and high-performance materials in various industries such as aerospace, automotive, and sports equipment. The increasing use of metal matrix composites in advanced engineering applications, along with the growing demand for eco-friendly and sustainable materials, is expected to drive the market growth in the future. The Asia-Pacific region is expected to dominate the metal matrix composites market due to the presence of a large number of manufacturing companies and the growing demand for lightweight materials in the region.

Key Segments in Metal Matrix Composites Industry Research

Product Aluminum Metal Matrix Composites Copper Metal Matrix Composites Magnesium Metal Matrix Composites Super Alloys Metal Matrix Composites Refractory Metal Matrix Composites

Production Technology Liquid Metal Infiltration Powder Metallurgy Casting Deposition techniques

Application Metal Matrix Composites for Automotive & Transportation Metal Matrix Composites for Aerospace & Defense Metal Matrix Composites for Electrical & Electronics Metal Matrix Composites for Thermal Management



Key Takeaways from Market Study

Global metal matrix composites market to top US$ 630 Mn by 2031.

Aluminum metal matrix composites projected to reach around US$ 270 Mn by 2031.

Refractory metal matrix composites projected to record above 4% CAGR over next 10 years.

Market in Europe to record 3% CAGR over forecast period of 2021- 2031.

U.S. market likely to expand at CAGR of 4% through 2031.

North America is the most lucrative region and will generate over 50% revenue by 2031.

Market in India projected to expand at above 3% CAGR over the decade.

Key Companies Profiled

Materion Corporation

GKN plc

3M

ADMA Products, Inc.

TISICS Ltd.

Thermal Transfer Composites LLC

DWA Aluminum Composites USA, Inc.

CPS Technologies Corporation

Deutsche Edelstahlwerke GmbH

Plansee Group

Sandvik AB

Mi-Tech Tungsten Metals, LLC

DAT Alloytech Company Limited

AMETEK Specialty Metal Products

CeramTec

Santier, Inc.

Report Benefits & Key Questions Answered