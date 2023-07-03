Increased Adoption Of Metal Matrix Composites Market Across Use Industries To Fuel Revenue Growth During Forecast Period : Fact.MR

Metal matrix composites (MMCs) refer to materials consisting of a metal matrix reinforced with ceramic or metallic particles. They offer high strength and stiffness, high thermal stability, and high resistance to wear and corrosion. The demand for metal matrix composites is driven by the increasing demand for lightweight and high-performance materials in various industries such as aerospace, automotive, and sports equipment. The increasing use of metal matrix composites in advanced engineering applications, along with the growing demand for eco-friendly and sustainable materials, is expected to drive the market growth in the future. The Asia-Pacific region is expected to dominate the metal matrix composites market due to the presence of a large number of manufacturing companies and the growing demand for lightweight materials in the region.

Key Segments in Metal Matrix Composites Industry Research

  • Product
    • Aluminum Metal Matrix Composites
    • Copper Metal Matrix Composites
    • Magnesium Metal Matrix Composites
    • Super Alloys Metal Matrix Composites
    • Refractory Metal Matrix Composites
  • Production Technology
    • Liquid Metal Infiltration
    • Powder Metallurgy
    • Casting
    • Deposition techniques
  • Application
    • Metal Matrix Composites for Automotive & Transportation
    • Metal Matrix Composites for Aerospace & Defense
    • Metal Matrix Composites for Electrical & Electronics
    • Metal Matrix Composites for Thermal Management

Key Takeaways from Market Study

  • Global metal matrix composites market to top US$ 630 Mn by 2031.
  • Aluminum metal matrix composites projected to reach around US$ 270 Mn by 2031.
  • Refractory metal matrix composites projected to record above 4% CAGR over next 10 years.
  • Market in Europe to record 3% CAGR over forecast period of 2021- 2031.
  • U.S. market likely to expand at CAGR of 4% through 2031.
  • North America is the most lucrative region and will generate over 50% revenue by 2031.
  • Market in India projected to expand at above 3% CAGR over the decade.

Key Companies Profiled

  • Materion Corporation
  • GKN plc
  • 3M
  • ADMA Products, Inc.
  • TISICS Ltd.
  • Thermal Transfer Composites LLC
  • DWA Aluminum Composites USA, Inc.
  • CPS Technologies Corporation
  • Deutsche Edelstahlwerke GmbH
  • Plansee Group
  • Sandvik AB
  • Mi-Tech Tungsten Metals, LLC
  • DAT Alloytech Company Limited
  • AMETEK Specialty Metal Products
  • CeramTec
  • Santier, Inc.

Report Benefits & Key Questions Answered

  • Metal Matrix Composites Company & brand share analysis: The report offers brand-share analysis on Metal Matrix Composites market to offer a more in-depth competition deep-dive. This is intended at assisting companies at proactive long-term planning.
  • Metal Matrix Composites Historical volume analysis: Factors affecting sales in the past are analyzed in detail. The report also offers comparative analysis between growth trajectory exhibited in 2016-2020 and 2021-2031.
  • Metal Matrix Composites Category & segment level analysis: To offer a comprehensive analysis, the market identifies leading segments and highlights chief factors enabling growth across these categories.
  • Metal Matrix Composites Consumption by demographics: The demographic analysis is intended at providing recommendations to companies to help them create growth strategies around dynamic consumption patterns.
  • Metal Matrix Composites Manufacturing trend analysis: Manufacturing trend analysis is the key highlight of the study. It offers vital data on strategies adopted by market players to align their manufacturing strategies as per prevailing market trends.
  • Post COVID consumer spending on Metal Matrix Composites: The survey offers a chapter dedicated to analyzing post COVID consumer behavior. Changes in their spending pattern are carefully analyzed to offer insights into potential impact on Metal Matrix Composites sales.

