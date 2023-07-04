Revolutionizing Peri-Menopause Treatment – A Groundbreaking Approach from Let’s All Talk Menopause, UK

LONDON, UK – Let’s All Talk Menopause, an innovative and compassionate platform, today announces the launch of its groundbreaking peri menopause treatment program, dedicated to transforming the way menopause care is delivered in the UK.

This initiative breaks the silence around menopause, offering women evidence-based information, treatment options, and unwavering support, facilitating a smoother transition through the change. The programme aims to normalize and de-stigmatize conversations about peri menopause and menopause, ensuring women are empowered and supported during this significant life stage.

The bespoke peri menopause treatment program is designed to meet the unique needs of every woman. It integrates the latest research, cutting-edge technology, and holistic therapies to manage symptoms and improve quality of life. From hot flushes, mood swings, sleep disturbances, to body changes, this pioneering programme addresses every concern related to peri menopause.

Let’s All Talk Menopause believes in a personalised and holistic approach to menopause care. Its team of expert healthcare professionals provide medical advice, nutritional guidance, exercise regimens, and mental health support. The program recognizes the importance of addressing all aspects of health and wellbeing for women navigating menopause.

“Peri menopause is a natural part of every woman’s life, but the journey can be challenging and often isolating due to societal stigma and lack of understanding,” said Dr. Sarah Davies, Chief Medical Advisor of Let’s All Talk Menopause. “With our innovative peri menopause treatment program, we aim to empower women with knowledge and resources, enabling them to take charge of their health and wellbeing during menopause.”

The launch comes at a critical time. According to a recent survey, over 80% of women in the UK report feeling unsupported during menopause. The lack of accessible and reliable information, coupled with the social taboo surrounding menopause, has left many women feeling isolated and confused.

Let’s All Talk Menopause aims to change this, offering the best menopause help UK has ever seen. The platform provides a safe and inclusive space where women can seek advice, share experiences, and learn about peri menopause and menopause. By fostering a supportive community, Let’s All Talk Menopause aims to elevate the overall menopause experience for women across the UK.

The launch of the peri menopause treatment program signifies a monumental shift in menopause care in the UK. As part of its mission to improve menopause health, Let’s All Talk Menopause is offering free informational webinars and resources for those interested in learning more about peri menopause and menopause.

Let’s All Talk Menopause – Redefining Peri Menopause Treatment and Advocating for Women’s Health.

About Let’s All Talk Menopause:

Let’s All Talk Menopause is a leading platform in the UK dedicated to providing comprehensive support and treatment solutions for women experiencing peri menopause and menopause. The platform is known for its holistic approach and commitment to breaking the silence around menopause, empowering women with knowledge, resources, and community support.