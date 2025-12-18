Wearable Sensors Market Sees Rising Adoption in Remote Health Monitoring

The global wearable sensors market was valued at USD 3.88 billion in 2023 and is projected to reach USD 9.26 billion by 2030, expanding at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 13.5% from 2024 to 2030. The rapid expansion of internet connectivity is a major factor supporting market growth. Nearly 66% of the global population—approximately 5.35 billion people out of almost 8 billion—currently have access to the internet, accelerating the penetration of internet-enabled smart devices, particularly across developing economies.

Wearable sensors are increasingly integrated into daily consumer electronics and healthcare ecosystems, driven by rising demand for connected, real-time monitoring solutions. The proliferation of smart devices, coupled with advancements in digital infrastructure, continues to enhance adoption across both consumer and clinical applications.

Key Market Trends and Insights

North America dominated the wearable sensors market with a revenue share of 38.70% in 2023.

The U.S. held a leading position within the North American market in 2023.

By sensor type, accelerometers accounted for the largest market share in 2023.

By device category, smartwatches led the market with a share of 34.1% in 2023.

By end use, the consumer segment dominated the market in 2023 and is expected to grow at the fastest CAGR of 14.8% over the forecast period.

Market Size and CAGR

2023 Market Size: USD 3.88 Billion

2030 Projected Market Size: USD 9.26 Billion

CAGR (2024–2030): 13.5%

Largest Regional Market: North America (2024)

Smartphones remain among the most widely used portable devices within the wearable technology ecosystem, primarily serving as platforms for collecting and monitoring health and fitness data for users aged 0–9 and above 60 years. Additionally, wearable sensors play a critical role in the expansion of IoT, machine-to-machine (M2M), and related digital platforms, contributing to the growing number of connected devices worldwide.

Continuous advancements in power technologies, wireless communication systems, and sensor innovation are further accelerating market growth. The increasing use of wearable sensors for infant monitoring, technological improvements in sensor accuracy and miniaturization, and rising adoption of home-based and remote patient monitoring solutions are key drivers supporting market expansion.

The growing prevalence of chronic diseases is also strengthening demand. Wearable sensors are increasingly integrated into formal healthcare systems, enabling remote patient monitoring and telehealth services. This integration supports continuous health tracking, reduces hospital visits, and allows for timely medical intervention. Beyond conventional smartwatches and fitness bands, the market is witnessing strong growth in alternative wearable formats such as smart clothing, smart shoes, smart jewelry, and implantable sensors. These diversified form factors are designed to address specific user preferences and application requirements, significantly broadening the scope of wearable technology.

In sports and fitness applications, wearable sensors are extensively used to monitor athletic performance, prevent injuries, and optimize training regimens, further expanding their commercial adoption.

Order a free sample PDF of the Wearable Sensors Market Intelligence Study, published by Grand View Research.

Key Wearable Sensors Company Insights

Leading players in the wearable sensors market include Robert Bosch GmbH, Panasonic Corporation, Sensirion AG, and other prominent manufacturers. Companies are actively expanding their customer base to strengthen their competitive positioning. Strategic initiatives such as mergers and acquisitions, partnerships, and technological collaborations are widely adopted to enhance market presence.

InvenSense, a subsidiary of the TDK Group, provides advanced sensing solutions under its “Sensing Everything” platform, targeting industrial and consumer electronics applications with integrated pressure, sound, motion, and ultrasonic technologies.

Key Wearable Sensors Companies

The following companies collectively account for a significant share of the global market and play a central role in shaping industry trends:

TE Connectivity

NXP Semiconductors

STMicroelectronics

Robert Bosch GmbH

Infineon Technologies AG

InvenSense

Knowles Electronics, LLC (Itasca, IL, USA)

Panasonic Corporation

Sensirion AG

Asahi Kasei Microdevices Corporation

Conclusion

The wearable sensors market is positioned for robust growth over the forecast period, supported by increasing internet penetration, rapid technological advancements, and rising demand for connected healthcare and consumer electronics solutions. Expanding applications across healthcare, fitness, sports, and IoT ecosystems, along with innovation in sensor design and wearable form factors, are expected to sustain strong market momentum through 2030.

Explore Horizon Databook – The world’s most expansive market intelligence platform developed by Grand View Research.