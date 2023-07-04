Cisdem Takes Video Converter 7.7.0 to New Heights with Enhanced and High-quality DVD Ripping Feature

Madelia, Minnesota, 2023-Jul-04 — /EPR Network/ — Cisdem Video Converter has upgraded to version 7.7.0, which thoroughly improved the performance in DVD ripping, video playback and video conversion, ensuring that users can enjoy smoother and high-quality video results.

“Cisdem Video Converter 7.7.0 now has the ability to better analyze LPCM, DTS, and AC3 to ensure that the ripped audio is consistent with the DVD without any quality loss. This upgrade also improves the way of handling bad sectors. When the software detects bad sectors, it can intelligently skip the corrupted parts and only rip the good ones,” said Edward Riley, the project manager of Cisdem.

“Even though Cisdem Video Converter’s built-in media player is just an extra feature, it is important to note that as of version 7.7.0, it can play 8K video in its original quality without freezing.” He added.

What’s New in Version 7.7.0?

Fixed the issue of being out of sync and having no sound when ripping DVDs. Modified the analysis of LPCM, DTS, and AC3, and fixed the issue of no sound at random positioning. Fixed the blurred issue when randomly positioning. Fixed subtitle ghosting issue when ripping DVD. Fixed the fluency issue when playing DVDs. Optimized the way of dealing with bad sectors. Optimized the stuck issue of the player when randomly positioning. Optimized no image issue when converting or playing some videos.

Main Benefits

Multipurpose video transcoder

Cisdem Video Converter is a professional 3-in-1 app that can make conversion between digital audio and video formats, download online videos and music, and rip DVDs.

Convert various digital video and audio formats and all kinds of DVD

A professional converter can not only support converting various file formats like MP4, MOV, AVI, MKV, etc. but also can convert DVD folders and DVD discs to other formats.

Provide miscellaneous customization features

Allowing to edit videos before converting such as trimming, cropping, rotating, adding watermarks/subtitles, etc.

Powerful downloading function

Fast download various formats of videos and music from 1000+ websites with preserving original quality.

Straightforward interface and Easy to use

Easily find 3 sections for different features in the interface, which respectively are converting, ripping and downloading. It is good for improving users’ experience and saving time. In addition, no matter which functions you choose, each of them only can be finished the work with only 3 simple steps.

Price and Availability

Cisdem Video Converter for Mac 7.7.0 is available for free trial. Users can get the free version from: https://download.cisdem.com/cisdem-videoconverter.dmg and purchased it from: https://www.cisdem.com/video-converter-mac/buy.html. Users can buy a lifetime license at $69.99 or a one-year subscription at $49.99.

About Cisdem

Cisdem is a software company dedicated to multimedia including Video Converter, utility, PDF, and iPhone programs. The company is resolute in constructing proficient software that eases life and enhances efficiency. For more details and information, please visit https://www.cisdem.com/.