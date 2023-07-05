Intralogistics Containers Market To Benefit From Fast-Paced Technological Advancements During Forecast Period : Fact.MR

The intralogistics containers market refers to the market for containers used in the material handling and storage of goods within a warehouse, distribution center, or manufacturing facility. These containers are used to transport, store, and manage goods, and play a critical role in optimizing supply chain operations. The global intralogistics containers market is expected to grow at a steady pace in the coming years, driven by the increasing demand for efficient material handling and storage solutions. The growth of e-commerce and the rise of automation in warehouses and distribution centers are also expected to drive the demand for intralogistics containers.

The intralogistics containers market can be segmented based on product type, end-use industry, and region. Based on product type, the market can be segmented into plastic containers, metal containers, and others. Based on end-use industry, the market can be segmented into automotive, food and beverages, pharmaceuticals, and others. Geographically, the intralogistics containers market can be segmented into Asia-Pacific, Europe, North America, and the Rest of the World. Asia-Pacific is expected to be the largest market for intralogistics containers, driven by the increasing demand for material handling and storage solutions in countries such as China and India. North America is also expected to experience steady growth in the coming years, driven by the increasing demand for intralogistics containers in the automotive and food and beverage industries.

Some of the key players in the intralogistics containers market include KUEHNE + NAGEL, SCHÜTZ, ORBIS Corporation, LÖWENBACH INDUSTRIES, and SOCIETE NOUVELLE DES METAUX, among others. These companies are focusing on expanding their product portfolios and improving their distribution networks to meet the growing demand for intralogistics containers. Overall, the global intralogistics containers market is expected to grow at a steady pace in the coming years, driven by the increasing demand for efficient material handling and storage solutions in various end-use industries.

Segmentation of Intralogistics Containers Market Research

  • By Container Type :

    • Boxes & Trays
    • Nestable & Stackable
    • Bulk Containers
      • Rigid
      • Flexible (Collapsible)
    • Others

  • By Material :

    • Plastic Intralogistics Containers
      • HDPE (High-Density Polyethylene)
      • PP (Polypropylene)
      • Others
    • Cardboard Intralogistics Containers
    • Metal / Steel Intralogistics Containers

  • By Load Capacity :

    • Up to 50 Kgs
    • 50-100 Kgs
    • 100-500 Kgs
    • Above 500 Kgs

  • By End Use :

    • Logistics & Warehouses
    • Food & Beverages
    • Retails & Consumer Products
    • Chemicals
    • Industrial Manufacturing
    • Electrical & Electronics
    • Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals
    • Others

  • By Region :

    • North America
    • Latin America
    • Europe
    • East Asia
    • South Asia & Oceania
    • MEA

After reading the Intralogistics Containers Market report, readers get insight into:

  • Major drivers and restraining factors, opportunities and challenges, and the competitive landscape
  • New, promising avenues in key regions
  • New revenue streams for all players in emerging markets
  • Focus and changing role of various regulatory agencies in bolstering new opportunities in various regions
  • Demand and uptake patterns in key industries of the Intralogistics Containers Market
  • New research and development projects in new technologies in key regional markets
  • Changing revenue share and size of key product segments during the forecast period
  • Technologies and business models with disruptive potential

The global Intralogistics Containers Market report offers detailed assessments and quantitative evaluations that shed light on numerous key aspects that have shaped its evolution over the historical period. In coming years, some of the key aspects that will shape the growth prospects during the forecast period are objectively covered in the study.

Key Companies Profiled

  • AUER Packaging
  • Bekuplast GmBH
  • Bito
  • Corplex
  • Deluxe Packaging
  • Dexion
  • Flexcon
  • Georg Utz Holding AG
  • Hänel Storage Systems
  • M.P.S. SRL
  • Logistic Packaging
  • Nanjing Sunlight Plastic Containers Manufacturing Co. Ltd
  • Quantum Storage System
  • Shanghai Join Plastic Co. Ltd
  • SSI Schaefer
  • Steel King
  • Trilogiq SA

Some important questions that the Intralogistics Containers Market report tries to answer exhaustively are:

  • Key strategic moves by various players in the Intralogistics Containers Market in recent years with respect to product launches, deals and tie-ups, and mergers and acquisitions, and divestment of shares.
  • Which strategies will enable top players in the Intralogistics Containers Market to expand their geographic footprints?
  • Which new business models are expected to change the course of growth of key regional markets in near future?
  • Which technologies will witness most attractive research investments and what will be the key sources of funding for startups and new entrants?
  • Which products segments have in recent years have seen new, lucrative application areas?

Express Press Release Distribution