Hydra Facial Treatment At Eternelle Aesthetics In Jubilee Hills Hyderabad.

HydraFacial is a science-backed treatment which is a popular trend in skincare. It's a non-invasive and painless procedure that combines exfoliation, extraction, and hydration, leaving your skin looking brighter, smoother, and more radiant. The facial is perfect for all skin types, from dry to oily and sensitive, and it's a great solution for a variety of concerns like fine lines, wrinkles, hyperpigmentation, and acne.

Whether you want to prepare for a special event or simply pamper yourself, HydraFacial can help you achieve glowing, healthy skin. This invigorating treatment typically lasts between 30 to 60 minutes and can be customized to meet the unique needs of any skin type.

What are the benefits of Hydra Facial?

HydraFacial is a non-irritating treatment that removes dead cells and impurities while nourishing the skin with specialized serums. Some of the benefits include:

Reduces acne breakouts and helps reduce the appearance of acne scars.

Clears open pores, dislodges dirt and excess sebum and helps maintain clear pores.

Reduces the appearance of fine lines and wrinkles by boosting collagen production, and resurfacing new, healthier skin.

Treats hyperpigmentation by removing dead layers and stimulating skin tissue turnover.

Detoxifies and deeply cleanses the skin, improves lymphatic drainage, and removes debris, dirt, and dead cells.

Gives immediate, noticeable results with minimal downtime or irritation.

Why is Hydra Facial considered better than a regular facial?

Regular facials can be helpful in maintaining healthy skin, but they may not provide the same level of benefits as a HydraFacial. With a traditional facial, extractions to remove impurities from the pores can be uncomfortable and may cause redness or irritation. In contrast, HydraFacial extractions are gentle, painless, and highly effective.

In addition to removing impurities, HydraFacial treatments include specialized serums to hydrate and nourish the skin. This is especially important in today’s world where pollution and environmental factors can take a toll on our skin.

In addition to removing impurities, traditional facials may leave the skin feeling dry, whereas HydraFacial treatments infuse the skin with hydration, leaving it feeling smooth, plump, and glowing. Overall, HydraFacial is a more comfortable, effective, and nourishing experience than a regular facial.

Who are the ideal candidates for a HydraFacial treatment?

The treatment is suitable and effective for all types of skin. Even if you have the most sensitive skin, the treatment can be easily tolerated. Our skin specialists may customize the treatment by selecting specific serums and tailoring them to address your particular skin type and conditions that you may have.

How does HydraFacial work?

During a HydraFacial treatment, a dermatologist performs a three-part procedure. The hydra facial steps include:

Cleansing and exfoliation: A vortex-like wand is used to clear away dirt and oil from deep within your pores. A peel is also used which helps in exfoliating and resurfacing your skin.

Extraction: A vacuum-like attachment is used to extract debris from your pores.

Infusion: A pen-like attachment is used to apply a moisturizing serum with antioxidants to your skin.

Additional skin care treatments, such as dermal fillers or light therapy, may be added to a HydraFacial as add-ons, but they are not included as part of the HydraFacial treatment itself.

How long do HydraFacial results last?

After the treatment, you can expect to see immediate results. With proper home care, these results can last for one to four weeks. Some clients have reported visible skin refinement and a more even, radiant skin tone after just one treatment. The smoothness and hydration may last for 5 to 7 days or longer.

How can I maintain the benefits of a HydraFacial?

To maintain the results of your treatment and promote skin health, it is important to adopt healthy lifestyle habits. Here are some recommendations:

Drink plenty of water.

Avoid using tanning beds.

Consume a balanced diet.

Get enough sleep.

Limit alcohol intake.

Take daily vitamins.

Avoid smoking.

Manage daily stress.

How often should you get a HydraFacial?

Your treatment frequency may depend on several factors, including your skin type, concerns, and goals. We recommend that you schedule a HydraFacial treatment every 2-4 weeks for optimal results. Regular treatments can help maintain the health and appearance of your skin.

What is the treatment cost of Hydra facial?

The hydra facial price is roughly around Rs per session.

HydraFacial treatment uses the latest machine and techniques to provide the best results.