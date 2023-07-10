Continental And Nisshinbo Inaugurate New JV Plant to Increase Localization of Electronic Brake Systems

Gurugram, India, 2023-Jul-10 — /EPR Network/ — In line with the strategy of ‘in the Market, for the Market’, technology company Continental has today announced the inauguration of a new plant in Gurugram, together with its joint venture partner Nisshinbo Holdings.

The JV was announced early last year, with Continental holding a share of 40 percent and Nisshinbo 60 percent. The new JV plant will produce valve blocks for Continental’s Electronic Brake Systems (EBS) in India. To date, Continental has produced 7.3 million EBS units in India, including Electronic Stability Control (ESC) for passenger cars and Anti-lock Brake Systems (ABS) for passenger cars and 2-Wheelers. This is in line with Continental’s commitment to the Indian market, driven by proactive safety legislation.

Speaking on the occasion, Dennis Fritsch, Continental’s Head of Active Safety and Controls segment within Business Area Safety & Motion said, “Vision Zero, a vision of a world without traffic accidents, is our goal. As a market leader in safety technologies, we are committed to the Indian market. We have a strong partnership with Nisshinbo Holdings globally, and this milestone today is another positive step towards shaping safe mobility for the future.”

Prashanth Doreswamy, President and CEO, Continental India, said “Safety is non-negotiable, and the last few years saw legislation that prioritizes safety on the road in India and an equal commitment from vehicle manufacturers. Continental has been consistently investing in the Indian market and this JV partnership is a fitting example. We will continue to grow and invest in India.”

Continental and Nisshinbo Holdings – A Partnership Based on Trust

Continental and Nisshinbo’s relationship dates back about 40 years through various business collaborations. The first association was formed in 1982 through a technical license agreement between Alfred Teves (now part of Continental AG) and Nisshinbo. In 2000, another notable joint venture was established between Continental and Nisshinbo in Japan, which saw its successful 20th-anniversary completion in 2020.

Continental has been a market leader in safety technologies, with a long tradition and extensive expertise in the areas of mechanical systems, electronics hardware, software, and vehicle and system architecture and integration. In India too Continental has been a pioneer in EBS technology with a manufacturing range of ABS and ESC including products such as MK120 ESC for the passenger car market, the one-channel MK100 MAB and MiniMAB, and three-channel MK 3-2 MAB for the 2-wheeler market.

Nisshinbo will provide machining for producing the valve blocks, which get manufactured in the new JV plant, and later get assembled into a complete unit at Continental’s plant in Gurugram. With the increasing content of safe technologies in vehicles, the demand for EBS is huge and continuing to grow, eventually benefiting the industry and end consumers.

The Nisshinbo Group, as an Environment and Energy Company Group, will supply solutions to address global environmental problems, which represent the biggest challenge to human society. Utilizing the diverse technologies that we have accumulated so far, we are engaged in the electronics, automobile brakes, precision instruments, chemicals, textiles, and real estate business with Mobility, Infrastructure and Safety, and Life and Healthcare as our three strategic business domains.

Continental: Continental develops pioneering technologies and services for sustainable and connected mobility of people and their goods. Founded in 1871, the technology company offers safe, efficient, intelligent and affordable solutions for vehicles, machines, traffic and transportation. In 2022, Continental generated sales of €39.4 billion and currently employs around 200,000 people in 57 countries and markets.

Continental has been present in India for close to 50 years through technology partnerships (Continental Tires since 1974) and joint ventures for its various businesses. Today, the tier 1 automotive supplier, tire manufacturer, and industrial partner operate across India – with about 9000 employees across 12 locations, including seven plants that cater to the Indian market and a Technical Centre that supports Continental’s global R&D activities.