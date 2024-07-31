Automotive Carbon Ceramic Brake Market Expected to USD 1,568.26 Million by 2034, with a CAGR of 10.29 %

The global automotive carbon ceramic brake market is projected to reach USD 588.93 million in 2024, with anticipated sales growing at a robust CAGR of 10.29% through 2034. By the end of this period, the market is expected to hit USD 1,568.26 million.

This expansion is driven by increased interest in vehicle racing and rising sales of premium and sports cars, which demand high-performance braking systems. The growing popularity of various automotive sporting events has significantly boosted the need for superior braking performance, especially in high-speed scenarios. Additionally, the trend towards car customization is fueling the demand for automotive carbon ceramic brakes.

However, the market faces challenges, including the high production costs and the steep acquisition and maintenance expenses associated with carbon ceramic brakes. Technical issues such as high initial costs and the need for elevated operating temperatures for optimal performance may impact the growth of the automotive carbon ceramic brake market.

Key Takeaways from the Automotive Carbon Ceramic Brake Market Report:

The OEM sector is dominating the sales channel category, acquiring a share of 90.3% in 2024.

The passenger cars segment is leading the vehicle type category, garnering a share of 99.8% in 2024.

The Germany automotive carbon ceramic brake market is projected to exhibit growth between 2024 and 2034 at a CAGR of 13.0%.

Italy’s automotive carbon ceramic brake sales are expected to spur at a CAGR of 12.8% until 2034.

Through 2034, the United States automotive carbon ceramic brake market is expected to expand at a CAGR of 11.7%.

The French automotive carbon ceramic brake industry anticipates flourishing at a CAGR of 11.5% between 2024 and 2034.

Sales of automotive carbon ceramic brakes in China are expected to surge at a CAGR of 10.3% through 2034.

From 2024 to 2034, the South Korea automotive carbon ceramic brake sales is projected to boost at an 8.8% CAGR.

The Canadian automotive carbon ceramic brake market is forecast to thrive at a CAGR of 8.4% until 2034.

From 2024 and 2034, the Japan automotive carbon ceramic brake industry is projected to evolve at a CAGR of 8.2%.

The United Kingdom sales of automotive carbon ceramic brakes are expected to experience expansion at a CAGR of 7.6% through 2034.

The Australia automotive carbon ceramic brake industry is projected to accelerate at a CAGR of 7.0% through 2034.

Sales of automotive carbon ceramic brakes in Spain are expected to evolve at a CAGR of 6.2% through 2034.

The India automotive carbon ceramic brake industry is projected to strengthen at a 6.0% CAGR through 2034.

Competitive Landscape:

To increase the size of their production facilities, the leading automotive carbon ceramic brake vendors are engaging in partnership agreements, mergers, and acquisitions. The automotive carbon ceramic brake manufacturers concentrate on research and development to offer premium and long-lasting braking systems to obtain a competitive advantage.

Leading Key Players:



BREMBO S.p.A.

Surface Transforms PLC

MAT Foundry Group Ltd

Audi AG

Volkswagen of America, Inc.

Carroll Shelby International, Inc.

ALPINA Burkard Bovensiepen GmbH + Co. KG

BRABUS GmbH

AKEBONO BRAKE INDUSTRY CO., LTD.

Rotora

Ferrari N.V

Apollo Automobil GmbH (Gumpert)

Automobili Lamborghini S.p.A. (Lamborghini)

Latest Developments:

In June 2020, Surface Transforms PLC partnered with Koenigsegg to assist in producing the first four-seater hypercar. The agreement states that Surface Transforms plc will be supplying all carbon ceramic brake discs needed to construct hypercars.

In January 2018, Bugatti Automobiles produced a high-strength eight-piston monoblock brake caliper to create a highly stiff brake caliper for racing cars that tolerate high temperatures.

Regional Outlook:

Due to Asia Pacific’s rapid urbanization and infrastructure development, the automotive carbon ceramic brake market is expected to exhibit significant opportunities. Due to strict pollution laws and increased awareness of vehicle safety and performance, there is an increasing demand for automotive carbon ceramic brakes.

Due to their lightweight design and lower emissions, automotive carbon ceramic brakes have become increasingly prominent in Europe as people are environmentally conscious and sustainable. The demand for automotive carbon ceramic brakes is expanding rapidly in North America due to the region’s preference for high-performance automobiles, especially those in the luxury and sports car sectors.

Automotive Carbon Ceramic Brake Market Segmentation:

By Vehicle Type:

Passenger Cars

Commercial Vehicles Light Commercial Heavy Buses & Trucks Off-road Vehicles



By Sales Channel:

Original Equipment Manufacturer (OEM)

Original Equipment Supplier (OES)

Independent Aftermarket (IAM)

By Region:

North America

Latin America

Western Europe

Eastern Europe

China

Japan

South Asia Pacific

Middle East and Africa

