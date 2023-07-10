Future Electronics to Host Tech Day Event in Boston

Boston, USA, 2023-Jul-10 — /EPR Network/ — Future Electronics, a leading global distributor of electronic components, is hosting a series of Tech Day events in 2023 beginning in Boston, Massachusetts on June 13th, 2023.

The theme is Driving Innovation in Connectivity and Intelligent Systems and the event will feature presentations from specialists, the opportunity to learn about new technologies and products, and networking with electronic component suppliers.

Tech Day will feature an array of technologies, demonstrations, and discussions with specialists and industry experts, as well as local support. Attendees with have the opportunity to meet with dedicated specialists from Wireless/Bluetooth Connectivity, Sensors, FPGA, Internet of Things, Security, MCU, MPU, and more. A delicious lunch will be served, during which keynote speakers will be on-stage.

The event will also feature two hour-long sessions: one on Edge AI Semiconductor Advancements (discussing the advancements in machine learning, its widespread applications, and showcasing a range of solutions), and another on the latest trends in Wireless Technologies (including discussions on WiFi-6, 5G cellular, Angle of Arrival in UWB and BLE, and does Matter really matter?).

To learn more and to register for Tech Day 2023 in Boston, please follow this link: https://www.futureelectronics.com/blog/tech-day-boston. Stay tuned for the dates and locations of other Future Electronics Tech Day Events this year.

About Future Electronics

Future Electronics is a global leader in electronics distribution, recognized for providing customers with global supply chain solutions, custom-tailored engineering services and a comprehensive suite of passives and semiconductor products. Founded in 1968, Future Electronics has over 5,500 employees and operates in 170 offices in 44 countries around the world. Future Electronics is globally integrated, with a unified IT infrastructure that delivers real-time inventory availability and access to customers. With the highest level of service, the most advanced engineering capabilities, and the largest available-to-sell inventory in the world, Future’s mission is always to Delight the Customer®. For more information, visit www.FutureElectronics.com.

Media Contact

Jamie Singerman

Corporate Vice President Worldwide

FUTURE ELECTRONICS

www.FutureElectronics.com

514-694-7710

Fax: 514-693-6051

Jamie.Singerman@FutureElectronics.com

###