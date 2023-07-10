Pioneering Robotic Replacement Surgery Transforms Thane’s Medical Landscape

Thane, India, 2023-Jul-10 — /EPR Network/ — Keen problems are common among old age people but nowadays even youngsters face such problems. It could be due to an accident or some other physically ill issue, but knee problems are common these days. Just by taking medicines does not resolve such issues, as it requires professional surgery. And we at Kaushalya Robotics took this world wide problem into consideration. With its ground-breaking robotic technology, Kaushalya Robotics, an established organization in the healthcare sector, is revolutionizing the field of joint replacement surgery. Kaushalya Robotics is establishing a new benchmark for accuracy, efficiency, and patient outcomes in Thane and the surrounding areas with a specialized focus on knee joint replacements.

Kaushalya Robotics, a state-of-the-art hospital devoted to orthopedic care, combines the knowledge of highly qualified surgeons with cutting-edge robotic equipment to produce superior results. In order to better surgical operations, enhance patient experiences, and change Thane’s medical environment, the hospital has invested in cutting-edge robotic technology.

What is knee replacement surgery? Let us explain

In all of medicine, knee replacement surgery is one of the most frequently done surgical procedures. The damaged knee surface is removed during a knee replacement and replaced with an implant. Total knee replacement, partial knee replacement, and revision knee replacement surgery are the three main types of knee replacement procedures. As technology continues to advance, robotic assistance has become an integral part of knee replacement surgery. The utilization of robotics offers significant advantages such as heightened precision, improved safety measures, decreased risk of postoperative complications and blood loss, and expedited recovery periods, complemented by the effectiveness of physical therapy. Kaushalya Hospital is regarded as the best hospital for knee replacement surgery. It was one of the first institutions to introduce robotic aided technology to Thane. Consult with our experts to have a robotic knee replacement.

All You Need to Know About Robotic Knee Surgery

At Kaushalya Robotics, cutting-edge robotic devices are employed to help surgeons replace joints in the knee and hip with unmatched accuracy. The system offers customized implant location, optimal alignment, and correct placement for each patient’s particular anatomy using a mix of robotic guidance and the surgeon’s skill. This accuracy improves implant longevity, lowers problems, and improves post-operative patient mobility and function.

Making individualized treatment programmes is one of the main benefits of robotic joint replacement surgery. Kaushalya Robotics can produce a thorough virtual image of the patient’s joint using cutting-edge imaging enabling surgeons to plan the treatment in advance and customize it to the patient’s unique requirements. This careful planning guarantees greater surgical accuracy and a better fit for the implant, improving patient satisfaction and long-term results.

The robotic devices used at Kaushalya Robotics help to achieve greater surgical precision as well as shorter hospital stays and quicker recovery times. Patients can have quicker recovery and return to their daily activities by minimizing tissue injury, cutting down on blood loss, and optimizing implant placement.

Our Team Of Experts and Our Goal

Dr. Sameep Sohoni, Dr. Kiran Kumar Bhavnani and Dr. Jayesh Nayak, these three are the experts and backbone of Kaushalya Robotics. All of them are experts with more than decades of experience. Kaushalya Robotics is indeed one of its own kind and we are proud to introduce this advanced robotic technology to Thane.

Our goal is to provide patients with the highest standard of care by combining the expertise of our skilled surgeons with the precision and efficiency of robotic systems. We believe that robotic joint replacement surgery will greatly benefit individuals suffering from knee and hip joint conditions, improving their quality of life and long-term outcomes.

You Are Our responsibility

Leading the way in innovative and precise robotic replacement surgery, Kaushalya Robotics is dedicated to advancing the medical field and enhancing the lives of people with joint disorders. The company is supported by a talented team of orthopedic doctors. Kaushalya Robotics encourages anyone looking for knee and hip joint solutions to learn more about this cutting-edge method of orthopedic care in order to spread knowledge of the advantages of robotic joint replacement surgery. In order to ensure patients obtain the greatest results, the hospital’s committed team of professionals is committed to provide individualized consultations and thorough care throughout the whole treatment procedure. You can get in touch with us either by our website https://teamorthorobotics.com/ where you can have more details about Kaushalya Robotics or else contact us at kaushalya.robotics@gmail.com or send your enquiries at our Whatsapp number 8097555931.