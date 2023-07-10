Future Electronics to Host Tech Day Event in Montreal

Montreal, Canada, 2023-Jul-10 — /EPR Network/ — Future Electronics, a leading global distributor of electronic components, is hosting another Tech Day event in 2023 – This time, in Montreal, Québec on June 15th, 2023.

This event allows you to get a deep dive into the latest technologies and innovations of tomorrow. See what’s to come, new product introductions, and all sorts of market updates to keep you up to speed.

To learn more and to register for Tech Day 2023 in Montreal, please follow this link: www.FutureElectronics.com/blog/tech-day-montreal. Stay tuned for the dates and locations of other Future Electronics Tech Day Events this year.

Future Electronics, along with some key supplier partners, are excited to welcome many back for live events. At their Tech Day events of 2023, get the chance to meet with several industry experts. This is the perfect opportunity to experience and discuss the latest innovations from top suppliers, and take part in interactive hands-on demonstrations.

