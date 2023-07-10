Swagger Open Source Tooling Now Supports Latest OpenAPI Specification (OAS) 3.1

https://smartbear.com/news/news-releases/swagger-open-source-tooling-now-supports-latest-op/

SOMERVILLE, Mass., 2023-Jul-10 — /EPR Network/ — SmartBear, a leading provider of software development and visibility tools, has released Swagger open source tooling support for the latest version of the OpenAPI Specification, OAS 3.1. A vendor-neutral, open description format for HTTP APIs, the OAS is widely used by development teams at organizations worldwide. Swagger is used by millions of developers and has evolved into one of the most popular open source tool sets for developing APIs with rich support for the OAS, as well as the AsyncAPI Specification, JSON Schema, and more.

“SmartBear is committed to supporting a broad spectrum of API specifications to meet the changing needs of today’s API teams,” said Frank Kilcommins, API Technical Evangelist at SmartBear. “With much API tooling relying on Swagger components, support for OAS 3.1 within the Swagger ecosystem and wider open source community has been greatly anticipated. We are thrilled to continue our commitment to OpenAPI, supporting the wider adoption of OAS 3.1 for downstream vendors as well as the millions of Swagger users around the world.”

The benefits of the OAS are far-reaching and include supporting API lifecycle management with design, documentation, development, testing, security, and more. Development teams now have the ability to document and render multiple API types within a single experience and utilize native IDE type features like auto-completion, validation, syntax highlighting, go to reference, and find symbols. Swagger users also have access to rich rendering across all versions of OpenAPI to aid consumer experiences when interacting with APIs.

Swagger now supports development teams and individuals working across RESTful and Event-Driven APIs by offering support for all versions of the OpenAPI Specification as well as AsyncAPI Specification. SmartBear has also added full rendering support for JSON Schema 2020-12 used within OAS 3.1 definitions.

“While OpenAPI 3.1 only appears to be a minor update, the alignment with JSON Schema unlocks a wide range of capabilities for API designers that the JSON Schema team have been working on for several years,” said Darrel Miller, OpenAPI Technical Steering Committee member. “It is great to see the Swagger open source projects bringing these benefits to the huge community of developers who rely on these tools and are a key part of the OpenAPI ecosystem.”

For more information, go to: https://swagger.io/tools/open-source/

About SmartBear

SmartBear provides a portfolio of trusted tools that give software development teams around the world visibility into end-to-end quality through test management and automation, API development lifecycle, and application stability, ensuring each software release is better than the last. Our award-winning tools include SwaggerHub, TestComplete, BugSnag, ReadyAPI, Zephyr, and PactFlow, among others. SmartBear is trusted by over 16 million developers, testers, and software engineers at 32,000+ organizations – including innovators like Adobe, JetBlue, FedEx, and Microsoft. With an active peer-to-peer community, we meet customers where they are to help make our technology-driven world a better place. SmartBear is committed to ethical corporate practices and social responsibility, promoting good in all the communities we serve. Learn more at smartbear.com, or follow on LinkedIn, Twitter, or Facebook.

All trademarks recognized.

#

Contact:

Tracy Wemett – BroadPR, Inc.

+1-617-868-5031

tracy@broadpr.com