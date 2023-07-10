Holiday Bowl to offer summer-long Backyard BBQ specials

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M., 2023-Jul-10 — /EPR Network/ — Summer is in full swing and Albuquerque residents can beat the heat and enjoy all the fun of a backyard BBQ with fun activities for the whole family at Skidmore’s Holiday Bowl!

Albuquerque’s premier entertainment center will be hosting a Backyard BBQ Party all summer long with new specials, live music and more fun from now until Friday, September 1.

While guests are facing off on the lanes, they can enjoy classic, picnic favorites, like hamburgers and hot dogs, with seasonal summer craft cocktails and sangria pitchers as part of the seasonal Backyard BBQ menu launching on June 19. They can also take advantage of free lawn games including giant versions of Jenga, Connect 4 and Sorry on Holiday Bowl’s newly enclosed patio.

Fans of Holiday Bowl’s live music on Friday and Saturday nights from 6:30 to 9:30 p.m. have more opportunities to enjoy tunes from local bands throughout the summer, with additional live music performances on Sundays at 2 p.m.

“We hope that our Backyard BBQ Party makes guests feel like they’re hanging out in a friend’s backyard, making amazing summer memories,” said Holiday Bowl owner and former professional bowler, Gary Skidmore. “There’s going to be delicious food, rockin’ live music, and of course, plenty of bowling, for families to enjoy together at Holiday Bowl all summer long.”

To keep the summer fun rolling, Holiday Bowl is also launching new daily specials like “Giveaway Thursdays,” where guests can enter to win fun prizes and a limited-time Family Fun Pass which includes one hour of bowling (up to six people per lane), a $10 game card for each guest and shoe rental for just $30 on weekdays until 4 p.m.

The venue has 26 bowling lanes equipped with scoring systems, high-definition televisions and large projection screens. Holiday Bowl also features an arcade and a popular full-service restaurant with a full bar.

For more information about Holiday Bowl’s Backyard BBQ Party specials and other happenings, click here. To learn more about Holiday Bowl, visit https://www.holidaybowlabq.com/.

To view and download visuals, click here.

About Holiday Bowl

Holiday Bowl is the ultimate family entertainment venue in Albuquerque. Owned by former professional bowler, Gary Skidmore, the location recently celebrated its 60-year anniversary and underwent extensive renovations, transforming the bowling alley into a state-of-the-art entertainment destination. Holiday Bowl features an arcade and 26 bowling lanes equipped with scoring systems, high-definition televisions and large projection screens. The center has an outdoor patio for live entertainment and a full-service restaurant and bar seating up to 100 guests.

For more information, visit HolidayBowlabq.com or call 505-268-3308.