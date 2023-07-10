The Dead Are Rising In New G.W. Mullins Paranormal Thriller Novel “Rise Of The Dark Lighter Book 2 – Night Of The Demon”

New York City, United States , 2023-Jul-10 — /EPR Network/ — Light Of The Moon Publishing has released a new novel from G.W. Mullins, which a spin-off of his best-selling paranormal fantasy series “From The Dead Of Night.” “Rise Of The DarkLighter Book 2 – Night Of The Demon,” continues on the success of the first book in the series “Dark Awakening.”

Mullins expands the familiar world he created for the “From The Dead Of Night” book series, while continuing to building a new series of books in this universe. “Rise Of The Dark Lighter Book 2 – Night Of The Demon” is available from retailers worldwide in eBook, Hardback (ISBN 978-1-958221-18-1) and Paperback (978-1-958221-19-8).

In order to save his uncle, Malachi is forced to summon Santa Muerte, the deity of death. He offers a year of his life in exchange for her help. With his soul on the line, he must do her bidding, to regain his freedom.

After Malachi learns he has become an angel of death, he attempts to escape, and faces a battle with Muerte. A battle which he wins. In fear of not knowing if he killed her or not, Malachi retreats to the underworld.

Secrets are revealed about Malachi’s past, when Daniel travels through time to discover the lies about Malachi’s parent’s deaths and a mysterious figure who appeared to him as a child attempting to alter his memory. And one final discovery about his past will change everything.

“Night Of The Demon” is the second of three books from Author G.W. Mullins’ “Rise Of The DarkLighter.” This new series is a continuation of his “From The Dead Of Night” books, featuring the Best-Selling titles “Daniel Is Waiting” and “Daniel Returns.”

G.W. Mullins is a Native American of Cherokee decent. He has been a published author for 13 years. His work has been focused mainly on Native American Folklore and paranormal fiction stories. He has released the complete series of his Sci/fi Fantasy books “From The Dead Of Night,” including the Best-Selling titles – “Daniel Is Waiting” and “Daniel Returns.” His most recent work includes the series “Rise Of The Snow Queen” featuring Book One “The Polar Bear King”, Book Two “War Of The Witches”, and Book Three “The Story of Gerda And Kai.”

Mullins’ latest releases include two young adult fantasy series, “Rise of the Darklighter” Book One “Dark Awakening” and the “Dream Walker” Book Series featuring “Enter the Sandman” and “Wide Awake In Dream Land.” Among his other releases are “The Legend Of White Bear” (a Native American paranormal shapeshifting story), “Messages from The Other Side” (a nonfiction book about communication with the dead), and the currently releasing “The Convergence” (a post-apocalyptic book multi-series event beginning with “Book Zero – Armageddon”).