Hotlunch.com Launches Cutting-Edge School Lunch Software to Streamline Lunch Programs

Torrance, USA, 2023-Jul-10 — /EPR Network/ — North-American software firm launches new cutting edge software for school lunch programs.

Hotlunch.com, the leading nationwide provider of lunch ordering software, has announced the launch of its cutting-edge school lunch software designed to help manage and automate lunch programs for schools, food service providers, and offices of all sizes.

The software was created in response to the difficulties faced by schools in managing lunch programs, including the tedious task of collating hand-written order sheets and tallying checks. The founders, who were parents themselves, wanted to create a simple online solution to streamline the process. Since then, the software has evolved into a flexible platform that lets users customize the site to fit their business needs.

Hotlunch.com’s school lunch software allows schools to easily create menus and administer orders in minutes. The software also eliminates transactional service fees, ensuring that the money schools make is the money they keep.

With hundreds of loyal clients across North America, Hotlunch.com is committed to providing the best service to its customers. The company’s dedicated sales and engineering team works year-round to improve the software and bring a smile and some peace of mind to lunch administrators the world over.

“We wanted to create a simple, affordable solution to streamline school lunch system and make it less worrisome for parents across the nation. Today, our school lunch software is used by hundreds of loyal clients across North America, and we’re committed to continuing to provide the best service and support to our customers.” – Philip de Souza Founder of Hotlunch.com

The software has been widely appreciated by schools and food service providers, who have praised its user-friendly interface, flexibility, and affordability. Hotlunch.com’s school lunch software is expected to revolutionize the lunch ordering process and make life easier for schools and administrators.

About Hotlunch

Since 1999, Hotlunch.com has been a leading nationwide provider of lunch ordering software. The company works with public, private, parochial, and charter schools of all sizes, as well as food service providers and offices. Hotlunch’s mission is to simplify the lunch and ordering process for schools and administrators, so they can focus more on what they do best. With a dedicated sales and engineering team working year-round, the company provides cutting-edge technology at an affordable price, with a flexible platform that lets users customize the site to fit their business needs.

For more details, please visit https://hotlunch.com/