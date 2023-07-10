Lynnwood Dental Studio offers Periodontal Scaling & Root Planning for a Fresh and Healthy Smile.

Lynnwood, WA, 2023-Jul-10 — /EPR Network/ — Lynnwood Dental Studio is the best dental clinic in Lynnwood, WA. They have a team of skilled dentists who have years of experience in dental services. Their services include professional teeth cleaning, emergency dentistry, emergency tooth extraction, teeth whitening, veneers & crowns, implants, emergency appointments, orthodontic procedures, and more. As a trusted dental clinic, they realize the value of maintaining good oral health and are focused on helping patients in achieving a bright and healthy smile.

Periodontal disease and gum infections can have major effects on both oral health and overall health.Scaling and root planing, a deep cleaning operation, is consequently offered only after a complete examination by the experienced dental professionals at Lynnwood Dental Studio. The dentist decides the suitability of scaling and root planing based on parameters such as gum condition, tartar buildup, pocket depth, and the advancement of periodontitis using X-rays, visual inspections, and thorough diagnosis.

The benefits of periodontal scaling and root planing extend beyond just a healthier smile, such as:

Disease prevention:By removing bacteria and reducing their growthperiodontal disease, Scaling and root planingprevent oral bacteria from spreading to other areas of the body via the blood circulation, lowering the risk of infections and health consequences.

Tooth protection:Deep cleaning removes gum pockets deeper than 3 mm, effectively reducing the risk of periodontal disease. Removing harmful bacteria colonies, Scaling, and root planing help to keep teeth healthy and prevent tooth loss.

Your oral health deserves theirexpert attention.Their professional dental specialists are ready to assist you with complete dental cleaning services. To schedule an affordable periodontal scaling and root planing appointment, visit the website at https://www.lynnwooddentalstudio.com/deep-cleaning or call (425) 778 5665 or email at sumandmd@lynnwooddentalstudio.com.

About the Company:

Lynnwood Dental Studio was founded in Lynnwood, WA. They aim to provide patients with beautiful smiles. They are a purpose-built dental clinic in Lynnwood that offers the highest quality and professional teeth cleaning, affordable dental crowns, and implant dentistry to patients of all ages.They provide professional dental advice on keeping your teeth healthy and provide general dental services and some specialty services.Their dental practice is committed to delivering the highest quality of dental care.