Windy City Signs and Graphics Installs Mural for the Boris Lawrence Henson Foundation and Kate Spade New York’s Mental Health Program

Chicago, IL, 2023-Jul-11 — /EPR Network/ — Windy City Signs & Graphics is proud to announce the completion of a graphic mural on a shipping container for the Boris Lawrence Henson Foundation and Kate Spade New York’s mental health program. The mural was part of an advertising and marketing program that would assist in providing mental health resources for women on HBCU (Historically Black Colleges and Universities) campuses.

Windy City Signs & Graphics is a Chicago-based sign company that specializes in custom signs and graphics for businesses, events, and more. They are passionate about creating impactful business signs that helps businesses and organizations stand out. This project was especially meaningful as it was an opportunity to be part of something that could make a real difference in people’s lives.

The mural was designed to promote mental health awareness and encourage students to seek help if they need it. The design features a powerful message of hope and resilience, along with images of women and nature. The message is clear: you are not alone, and it’s okay to ask for help.

The mural was installed on a shipping container, which was a unique challenge for Windy City Signs & Graphics. However, the sign company’s experienced team was able to deliver a beautiful piece that awed everyone who saw it.

Windy City Signs & Graphics is proud to have been part of this program and to have created a sign that could help promote mental health awareness.

About Windy City Signs & Graphics

Windy City Signs & Graphics is a trusted sign shop that specializes in all indoor signs and outdoor signs. They take pride in everything they do because they know how important it is to create impactful signage that helps businesses grow.

For more information about Windy City Signs & Graphics and their custom signs, visit their website.

CONTACT:

4904 N Elston Ave, Chicago, IL 60630

Info@mywindysigns.com

312-548-3726