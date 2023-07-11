Premium Rental Homes in Killeen

Killeen, TX, 2023-Jul-11 — /EPR Network/ — Hunter Rentals & Sales offers a wide selection of top-notch rental properties, providing each client with options that suit their budget and lifestyle preferences. The rentals are designed to suit every need from that of families to military service members, retirees, and young professionals.

About the Company

With over 30 years of experience in the property management industry, Hunter Rentals & Sales has garnered extensive knowledge and expertise in the field. The company not only offers quality rentals but also specializes in the management of duplexes, fourplexes, townhomes, and single-family homes in the area.

Rentals in Killeen, TX:

The company’s website provides a comprehensive list of available rental properties, with detailed information on application fees, pet policies, amenities, and special features (such as fireplaces and security systems).

Clients can easily filter listings based on rent amount, number of rooms, property type, and more to find their ideal rental.

Upon approval of the application, a security deposit must be made, and a lease agreement is to be signed.

Applicants should include pay stubs or proof of income, as well as a valid form of identification.

Applicants* undergo rental history checks, background checks, and credit report assessments.

The occupancy limit per rental property is 2 roommates, with a maximum of 2 persons per room.

Reasons to Choose Hunter Rentals & Sales

Years of experience in the real estate industry, ensuring reliable and professional service.

Availability of after-hour emergency services for tenant convenience.

Commitment to offering only high-quality rental properties.

Accessible online portal for tenants to make payments and report any issues or suggestions.

For more information on the quality rentals provided by Hunter Rentals & Sales in Killeen, TX, contact 254-634-3311 or visit 1503 W Stan Schlueter Loop, Killeen, TX 76549, United States. You can also browse at www.hunterrentals.com or connect on Instagram, Google Plus, Facebook, or Twitter.