ProCFO Partners Expands Chicago Office Footprint

Chicago, IL, 2023-Jul-11 — /EPR Network/ — ProCFO Partners announces the opening today of its newest office in Chicago, IL. Already one of the fastest-growing providers of professional fractional CFO services to businesses nationwide, the Chicago office further underscores ProCFO Partners’ mission to ensure every company has access to expert CFO services.

“Unlike so many markets,” says ProCFO Partners Chicago Managing Director Randy Talcott, “Chicago’s business ecosystem has a uniquely diverse business base of small-to-medium-sized companies struggling to juggle inflation and rising wage and interest rates. They cannot afford to hire full-time Chief Financial Officers, so they turn to companies like ProCFO Partners to deliver the business and financial expertise they need – on tap – to successfully anticipate exposures and retain and attract talent without sacrificing cash flow and capital structures.”

“In the last three years,” adds Haleh Fardi, ProCFO Partners’ cofounder and chief vision officer, “our expert CFOs have helped our clients navigate a pandemic, acquire companies or transition their businesses to their children, employees, or others with an eye to achieving their retirement goals. Results like this are only possible when CEOs have CFOs they can count on, who’ve done this kind of work before, who’ve seen these kinds of issues before, and who clearly understand their unique vision.”

About ProCFO Partners

ProCFO Partners (www.ProCFOPartners.com) is one of the fastest-growing providers of fractional CFO leadership in the United States. Founded in 2020, our expert CFOs have helped nearly 200 companies identify the strategies, tools, and tactics they need to achieve their specific visions.