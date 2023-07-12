GreenEarth Cleaning Announces Partnership with Hotel-Suppliers.com

Kansas City, MO, 2023-Jul-12 — /EPR Network/ — GreenEarth® Cleaning, the world’s largest environmentally non-toxic dry cleaning brand, has partnered with the UK-based company, Hotel-Suppliers.com. Hotel-Suppliers.com is an online portal that connects buyers to a source of sustainable products and supplies for hotels worldwide.

On the site, GreenEarth Cleaning will offer its environmentally non-toxic dry cleaning system to elite hotels and other hospitality establishments. For those hotels not offering onsite dry cleaning, the service can be implemented through GreenEarth’s network of Affiliates and Licensed Partners. GreenEarth presently has more than 1800 Affiliated dry cleaning plants in more than 40 countries.

GreenEarth set up a hospitality division in the early 2010s to specifically cater to a wide variety of facilities. Fast forward 10 years and that list of Affiliates includes some of the finest hotel properties in Europe, North America, and the Middle East.

“Many of these facilities struggle both with the cost of running a dry cleaning operation onsite, as well as, the size of carbon footprint in running such a service,” said Tim Maxwell, President of GreenEarth Cleaning. “We became a Hotel-Suppliers.com vendor to help these facilities achieve their sustainability goals while also providing dry cleaning services with the lowest operational costs; both are desirable for owners and guests—particularly at the high-end hotels.”

Added Maxwell, “GreenEarth’s offerings are even more valuable to hotels in the build-out stage or new construction so that from day one they are running a more sustainable and energy-efficient dry cleaning operation.” Hotel-Suppliers.com is a valuable resource for aligning high-end hotels as well as smaller hotels, inns, and motels with sustainable vendors.

As part of its relationship with Hotel-Suppliers.com, GreenEarth Cleaning will have a presence at four upcoming industry trade shows: The Hotel & Resort Innovation Expo (October 10-11), The Independent Hotel Show (October 16-17) and The Hotel, Restaurant & Catering Show (March 2024); all shows are in London.

“We’re extremely excited about the opportunity to bring GreenEarth to more people worldwide,” said Maxwell. “We’re equally excited to showcase our antiviral cleaning methodology, which received a US patent this past January.”

The patent enables GreenEarth Affiliates to integrate vaporization into the dry cleaning cycle to deliver the highest level of protection from current and future lipid-layer viruses without the addition of aggressive chemistry.

For complete information on GreenEarth Cleaning and all its products and services, visit https://www.greenearthcleaning.com/.

About GreenEarth Cleaning:

“Doing business without doing harm” has been the mission statement of GreenEarth since its birth in 1999. Founded by partners General Electric, Procter & Gamble, and three dry cleaners – Jim Barry, Ron Benjamin, and Jim Douglas, the System utilizes a proprietary product line of pure silicone and unique “cold” filtration media, which provides consumers with the best possible fabric care while lowering energy costs by more than 50 percent from traditional dry cleaning systems. Global regulatory agencies have deemed the unique silicone dry cleaning medium to be environmentally non-toxic, allowing GreenEarth Affiliates to completely eliminate hazardous waste removal fees. Leading dry cleaners, hotels, property owners, fashion brands, and financial institutions recognize GreenEarth as the clear leader in meeting environmental, social, and governance (ESG) objectives. For more information, visit https://www.greenearthcleaning.com