Restore Your Smile with Precision Dental Crowns at Palatine Dental Associates

Palatine, IL, 2023-Jul-13 — /EPR Network/ — Palatine Dental Associates is delighted to offer high-quality dental crown treatments, providing patients with a reliable and effective solution for restoring damaged or decayed teeth. Led by Dr. Britten-Fazzio, a skilled and experienced dentist, the practice is dedicated to delivering exceptional dental care and helping patients in Palatine and the surrounding areas achieve optimal oral health.

Dental crowns, also known as caps, are custom-made tooth-shaped restorations that are placed over a damaged tooth to restore its strength, shape, and functionality. They are an excellent treatment option for teeth that have undergone extensive decay, fractures, or root canal therapy. At Palatine Dental Associates, the team understands the importance of preserving natural teeth and uses dental crowns to provide long-lasting and aesthetically pleasing restorations.

Dr. Britten-Fazzio and her experienced team employ a meticulous approach to dental crown treatments. The process begins with a comprehensive examination and consultation to determine if a dental crown is the most appropriate solution for the patient’s dental needs. Digital X-rays and other diagnostic tools are used to assess the tooth’s condition and plan the treatment accordingly.

Once the decision is made to proceed with a dental crown, the tooth is prepared by removing any decayed or damaged portions. Next, impressions of the tooth are taken to create a custom-designed crown that matches the patient’s natural tooth color, size, and shape. During the fabrication process, patients may be provided with a temporary crown to protect the tooth until the final restoration is ready.

Using advanced dental technology and high-quality materials, the dental crown is precisely crafted to ensure a seamless fit and natural appearance. Once the final restoration is ready, the temporary crown is removed, and the permanent crown is bonded to the prepared tooth with strong dental cement. Dr. Britten-Fazzio ensures that each crown is meticulously placed to provide a comfortable bite and a harmonious smile.

Dental crowns offer numerous benefits beyond restoring the appearance of a damaged tooth. They provide strength and stability to weakened teeth, enabling patients to bite and chew properly. Additionally, dental crowns protect the underlying tooth from further damage and decay, preserving the natural tooth structure for the long term.

