Shawn Camp Insurance: Reliable Homeowner Insurance in Killeen

Killeen, TX, 2023-Jul-13 — /EPR Network/ — If you are a homeowner, it is crucial to secure Homeowner’s Insurance from a reputable insurance agency. Homeowner insurance offers essential protection for your house and belongings against unforeseen events and legal liabilities. Shawn Camp Insurance is a trusted insurance provider that offers affordable and extensive coverage plans.

About the Insurance Agency

Shawn Camp Insurance is a family-owned and operated agency that has served clients in Killeen since 1976. As a leading independent insurance agency, it offers flexible insurance policies at competitive prices. In addition to Homeowner’s insurance, it also provides auto insurance, motorcycle insurance, car insurance, renter’s insurance, watercraft insurance, RV & Trailer insurance, boat insurance, and golf cart insurance.

Homeowner’s Insurance Covers:

Personal property: Belongings within the house, such as furniture and appliances.

Dwelling: Damage or destruction to the house.

Other structures: Cost of rebuilding structures attached to the house, such as garages and storage sheds.

Loss of use: Temporary living expenses incurred when relocating due to house damage.

Personal liability: Legal protection against lawsuits resulting from injuries caused to others on your premises.

Medical payments: Medical bills for injuries sustained by others on your property.

Benefits of Choosing the Company

Over 30 years of industry experience.

Friendly and supportive staff

Welcoming office environment.

Convenient online quotes.

Self-policy service available on the user-friendly website.

Customized policies tailored to meet clients’ specific requirements.

Comprehensive coverage options.

Discounts and affordable payment plans.

Wide range of insurance products.

Quick and secure payment options.

Easy policy changes can be requested on the website.

For further information about the Homeowner Insurance provided by Shawn Camp Insurance Agency, visit 2705 E. Stan Schlueter Loop, Suite 101, Killeen, Texas 76542. You can also contact (254) 526-0535. Connect with the agency’s Facebook page or visit at www.shawncampinsurance.com.