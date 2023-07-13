Copley Controls Introduces Compact, Efficient Nano Drives with EtherCAT and CANopen Support

Peabody, Massachusetts, 2023-Jul-13 — /EPR Network/ —

Copley Controls has introduced the Nano Series of digital servo drives. “Designed with precision and performance in mind, the Copley Controls Nano Series of servo drives represents the next generation of motion control technology, enabling our customers to achieve unparalleled accuracy and efficiency in their applications,” said Dennis Sykes, VP of Copley Motion.

The Nano Series comes in a small footprint of 35 x 30 x 23.4 millimeters, operates from 9 to 180V DC input voltage and delivers up to 35A of continuous current and 70A peak current to provide exceptional power density and efficiency. The Nano Series’ compact size also gives integrators the flexibility to mount the units directly onto the motor or within robot joints. The optional connectorized PCB and CME commissioning software facilitates setup and tuning.

The Nano Series supports the EtherCAT or CANopen communication protocols for real-time data exchange. Additional features and specifications include: