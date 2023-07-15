EagleBurgmann expands presence in India

EagleBurgmann, a member of EKK and Freudenberg and global market leader in sustainable sealing solutions, has opened a new Shared Services Center in Taramani, Chennai. Dr. Sebastian Weiss, CFO of EagleBurgmann, officially inaugurated the new facility.

Chennai, India, 2023-Jul-15 — /EPR Network/ — The new site operates as Shared Services Center providing standardized transactional processes across the Western hemisphere of the EagleBurgmann organization and delivering end-to-end processes as a major part of the company’s value chain.

EagleBurgmann manufactures mechanical seals, expansion joints, packings and gaskets for high performance applications. The German-Japanese joint venture company is an innovation leader and technology partner for customers in industry sectors such as Food & Beverage, Oil & Gas, Chemicals, Water and Pharmaceuticals. EagleBurgmann products serve as major enablers of sustainable production methods in those industries. Mechanical seals are key components in water desalination facilities, sewage treatment plants or in vaccine and pharmaceuticals production.

The new facilities currently hosts more than 120 experts in the fields of Engineering & Technical Sales Support, Information Technology and Finance & Controlling. Dr. Sebastian Weiss underlined: “I am delighted to celebrate EagleBurgmann’s success in India together with our local colleagues. Their commitment and talent is a valued contribution to EagleBurgmann’s diverse and international workforce”.

About EagleBurgmann

Eagle Burgmann – Leading Innovation in Sustainable Sealing Solutions

We are your leading international specialist in industrial sealing technology. We combine innovative technologies, digital solutions and our passion and enthusiasm to create sophisticated and reliable sealing systems. Our products help make entire industries safer and more sustainable. 6,000 employees create added value for our customers around the world with their enthusiasm and competence. EagleBurgmann is a joint venture between the German Freudenberg Group and the Japanese Eagle Industry Group.

https://www.eagleburgmann.com/en?set_language=en

About Freudenberg India

Freudenberg has held business ties with companies in India for more than 90 years. The Group has 15 production sites around India, across several different industries, and employs around 3,000 people at 50 locations. www.freudenberg.com

About the Freudenberg Group

Freudenberg is a global technology group that strengthens its customers and society long-term through forward-looking innovations. Together with its partners, customers and research institutions, the Freudenberg Group develops leading-edge technologies and excellent products and services for about 40 markets and for thousands of applications: seals, vibration control components, technical textiles, filters, cleaning technologies and products, specialty chemicals and medical products.

Innovation strength, strong customer orientation, diversity, and team spirit are the cornerstones of the Group. The more than 174-year-old company lives by its core values: a commitment to excellence, reliability and pro-active, responsible action. In 2021, the Freudenberg Group employed some 50,000 people in around 60 countries worldwide and generated sales of more than 10 million Euros. For more information, please visit www.freudenberg.com