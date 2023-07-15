Ken Kennedy at Mutual of Omaha Mortgage Brings Jumbo Mortgage Loan for Retirees

San Diego, CA, 2023-Jul-15 — /EPR Network/ — Ken Kennedy at Mutual of Omaha Mortgage, a renowned company dealing in financial products, is delighted to offer a jumbo reverse mortgage loan for retirees looking to maintain their expected lifestyle and supplementary income to support their expenses.

The loan is available for those with certain qualifications, including being at least 62 years old with home values of $4 million or more to access it The loan also requires the debtor to have adequate collateral and good credit. The amount will be either paid in lump sum, as a monthly payment, a line of credit, or a combination of the three.

This jumbo mortgage loan from the company offers competitive rates and adjustable terms, making it easier for retirees to augment their income or sponsor their expenditures. They can convert a section of the equity into hard cash from their prized possession to cover vacation, medical bills, etc.

“At Mutual of Omaha Mortgage, we believe in helping our clients reach their financial goals,” said a close source of the company. “That’s why we are proud to offer this jumbo mortgage loan that will provide retirees with the financial stability they need.”

Those interested in the loan can fill out an application form. The company’s expert advisors will guide them in every step of documentation and process the loan quickly. for more details visit https://mutualreverse.com

