Applications Now Open for AICTE Approved Doctoral Level Fellow Programme in Management (FPM) at Jaipuria Institute of Management

DELHI, INDIA, 2024-May-31 — /EPR Network/ — Jaipuria Institute of Management is pleased to announce that applications are now open for its highly esteemed AICTE Approved Doctoral Level Fellow Programme in Management (FPM). Designed to foster academic excellence and cultivate future leaders in the management field, this program offers a unique opportunity for aspiring scholars to embark on a transformative academic journey.

Key highlights of the FPM program in Jaipuria include:

AICTE Approved Doctoral Level Programme: Jaipuria Institute of Management’s FPM program is accredited by the All India Council for Technical Education (AICTE), ensuring the highest standards of quality and academic rigor.

Monthly Stipend and Scholarship: Full-time scholars enrolled in the FPM program will receive a monthly stipend upto Rs. 40K to support their academic pursuits. Additionally, scholarships are available to deserving candidates, further enhancing accessibility and affordability.

Last Date to Apply: Interested candidates are invited to submit their applications for the FPM program by 30th April 2024. This deadline provides prospective scholars with ample time to prepare and submit their applications for consideration.

Prospective scholars interested in applying for the FPM program are encouraged to visit the Jaipuria Institute of Management website www.jaipuria.ac.in/fellow-program-in-management/ for detailed information about the program, admission, and stipend and application process.

About Jaipuria Institute of Management:

Established 28 years ago, Jaipuria Institute of Management has been at the forefront of providing excellence in management education. With four campuses across India and a unified admission process, Jaipuria Institute of Management offers students a seamless experience. All four campuses have been ranked among the top management institutes in India by NIRF 2023. As an AACSB member and AIU-recognized institution, Jaipuria Institute of Management upholds rigorous academic standards. Additionally, it is NBA accredited and holds Graded Autonomy by AICTE, ensuring quality education. With a faculty of over 150 members and a vast alumni network of 14000+, Jaipuria Institute of Management continues to shape future leaders in the management field.

About Jaipuria Group

Jaipuria’s legacy of education began in 1945 with the establishment of Jaipuria College in Kolkata by the great visionary and educationist Padma Bhushan Seth Anandram Jaipuria, It is this unique heritage spanning 7 decades and 4 generations that sets us apart from other educational institutes.

Today Jaipuria Institute of Management is one of the largest groups in India to offer AICTE-approved PGDM programs. It has carved a mark in the national arena with four management institutes at Lucknow, Noida, Jaipur, and Indore.

In K 12 segment Seth M. R. Jaipuria Schools is recognized as one of the leading schools in the country that seeks to provide access to high-quality national-level education.

