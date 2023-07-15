35th International Conference on Psychiatry & Mental Health

Psychiatry Conference 2023

London, UK, 2023-Jul-15 — /EPR Network/ — The 35th International Conference on Psychiatry & Mental Health welcomes you to during October 12-13, 2023, at London, United Kingdom. The main theme of our conference is “Scientific developments in Psychiatry and Mental Health.

Psychiatry Conference 2023 welcomes all to participate and to have a great experience and discuss the most recent innovations, trends, and concerns, practical challenges encountered, and the solutions adopted in the concerned field.

 

  • Psychiatry
  • Mental Health
  • Psychology
  • Addiction Psychiatry
  • Mental Health Disorders
  • Self-Harm & Suicide Prevention
  • Child And Adolescent Psychiatry
  • Neuropsychiatry
  • Psychotherapy
  • Forensic Psychiatry
  • LGBT And Sexual Orientation
  • Schizophrenia
  • Psychiatry & Mental Health Nursing
  • Psychopharmacology
  • Telepsychiatry
  • Anxiety And Depression
  • Obsessive Compulsive Disorder
  • Mental Health Nursing

 

Abstracts on any aspect of the Psychiatry & Mental Health are encouraged. For any queries, contact on WhatsApp +44-1520330005
For more information: https://psychiatryconference.euroscicon.com/

 

*(Special discount on group registration)

Registration price minimum: $399 and Maximum is: $599

Please follow the link below for registration:

https://psychiatryconference.euroscicon.com/registration

 

 

Highlights

 

Learning Objectives:

  • A platform to promote your ideology and ensure its value Communicate and communicate with colleagues and superiors Collaboration, Career Development, Personal communication that leads to an optimistic future Getting out of Leaving your comfort zone is never simple, presentation of introspection.
  • Use current evidence-based research in the Drug Discovery and related research work.
  • Review updates on practical applications affecting operative procedures, drugs, and medical devices.
  • Describe the most recent evidence-based clinical pathways and best practices.
  • Review of patient outcomes based on peer-reviewed research study.

 

Benefits of attending:

Below you’ll find reasons why you should attend our conference and consider sending your employees to our conferences as well.

  • Presenting a paper
  • Networking for future collaborations
  • Strengthening and expanding the human network
  • Added Research Value
  • Specialty Exhibit Areas- Companies often have tools to display that we haven’t seen yet
  • Learning in a New Space
  • Break Out of Your Comfort Zone
  • The focus and energy of Like-Minded Individuals
  • The Serendipity of the Random Workshop
  • Lightning Sessions
  • Market Debuts

 

Abstract Submission Link:  https://psychiatryconference.euroscicon.com/abstract-submission

Registration Link: https://psychiatryconference.euroscicon.com/registration

Brochure Download Link: https://psychiatryconference.euroscicon.com/conference-brochure

 

Abstract Deadline: August 29, 2023

Registration Deadline: August 29, 2023

 

Target Audience

REASONS TO ATTEND

  • CPD Accreditation Credits
  • Professional Worldview
  • Global Recognition of Scholars
  • Emerging and Cutting-Edge Technologies
  • Publication of Abstracts in Conference Proceedings
  • Deep Learning and Sharing knowledge
  • Exposure to the Upcoming Business Trends
  • Supporting Communications Between Scholars
  • Assessing the Research and Communication of Research Discoveries
  • Participation Certificate with International Signatories

 

