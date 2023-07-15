13th International Conference on Addictive Disorders & Alcoholism

Addiction summit 2023

Posted on 2023-07-15 by in Advertising, Healthcare // 0 Comments

London, UK, 2023-Jul-15 — /EPR Network/ — The 13th International Conference on Addictive Disorders & Alcoholism welcomes you to London, United Kingdom. during October 12-13, 2023. The main theme of our conference is Recent Innovations in Addictive Disorders and Alcoholism for Wellbeing.

Addiction Summit 2023 welcomes all to participate and to have a great experience and discuss the most recent innovations, trends, and concerns, practical challenges encountered, and the solutions adopted in the concerned field.

 

 

 

 

Abstracts on any aspect of the Addiction Summit 2023 are encouraged. For any queries, contact on WhatsApp +44-1520330005
For more information: https://alcoholism-addiction.conferenceseries.com/

 

*(Special discount on group registration)

Registration price minimum: $425 and Maximum is: $750

Please follow the link below for registration:

https://alcoholism-addiction.conferenceseries.com/registration.php

 

 

Highlights

 

  • Psychiatry
  • Mental Health
  • Addiction
  • Addiction Psychiatry
  • Addictive Disorders
  • Self-Harm & Suicide Prevention
  • Child And Adolescent Psychiatry
  • Neuropsychiatry
  • Psychotherapy
  • Alcoholism
  • Schizophrenia
  • Psychiatry & Mental Health Nursing
  • Psychopharmacology
  • Telepsychiatry
  • Anxiety And Depression
  • Addiction Medicine
  • Mental Health Nursing

 

Learning Objectives:

  • A platform to promote your ideology and ensure its value Communicate and communicate with colleagues and superiors Collaboration, Career Development, Personal communication that leads to an optimistic future Getting out of Leaving your comfort zone is never simple, presentation of introspection.
  • Use current evidence-based research in the Drug Discovery and related research work.
  • Review updates on practical applications affecting operative procedures, drugs, and medical devices.
  • Describe the most recent evidence-based clinical pathways and best practices.
  • Review of patient outcomes based on peer-reviewed research study.

 

Benefits of attending:

Below you’ll find reasons why you should attend our conference and consider sending your employees to our conferences as well.

  • Presenting a paper
  • Networking for future collaborations
  • Strengthening and expanding the human network
  • Added Research Value
  • Specialty Exhibit Areas- Companies often have tools to display that we haven’t seen yet
  • Learning in a New Space
  • Break Out of Your Comfort Zone
  • The focus and energy of Like-Minded Individuals
  • The Serendipity of the Random Workshop
  • Lightning Sessions
  • Market Debuts

 

Abstract Submission Link https://alcoholism-addiction.conferenceseries.com/abstract-submission.php

Registration Link: https://alcoholism-addiction.conferenceseries.com/registration.php

 

Brochure Download Link: https://alcoholism-addiction.conferenceseries.com/conference-brochure.php

 

Abstract Deadline: September 29, 2023

Registration Deadline: September 29, 2023

 

Target Audience

  • Addiction Researchers
  • Academics
  • Recovery Managers
  • Care Advisors
  • Clinical Services Managers
  • Occupational Therapists
  • Counselors
  • Private Practitioners
  • Yoga Teachers
  • Rehabilitation Therapist
  • Psychotherapist
  • Treatment Managers
  • Healthcare Workers
  • Neurologists
  • Psychiatrists
  • Social Workers
  • Therapy Advisors
  • Psychologists

 

REASONS TO ATTEND

  • CPD Accreditation Credits
  • Professional Worldview
  • Global Recognition of Scholars
  • Emerging and Cutting-Edge Technologies
  • Publication of Abstracts in Conference Proceedings
  • Deep Learning and Sharing knowledge
  • Exposure to the Upcoming Business Trends
  • Supporting Communications Between Scholars
  • Assessing the Research and Communication of Research Discoveries
  • Participation Certificate with International Signatories

 

