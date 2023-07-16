BugProve Introduces Early Bird Offer for Innovative Firmware Analysis Platform, Empowering Manufacturers and Cybersecurity Professionals

BUDAPEST, Hungary, 2023-Jul-16 — /EPR Network/ — BugProve, a European cybersecurity startup, has announced an early bird offer for all plans of its brand-new, innovative firmware analysis platform. Manufacturers as well as cybersecurity professionals can benefit from the power of automated scans.

The company recently released its firmware analysis SAAS product specifically designed to assist IoT manufacturers in launching highly secure products. BugProve’s platform conducts automated firmware analysis that effectively identifies known vulnerabilities and also uncovers potential zero-day vulnerabilities, providing a comprehensive solution for enhancing product security.

The scans and the documentation features will assist companies in their goal to get compliant with upcoming IoT-targeted regulations, such as Radio Equipment Directive and Cyber Resilience Act in the European Union, or NIST standards in the USA.

The current Early Bird Offer gives a 50% discount for 3 months to companies who enroll before 31st July 2023. To take advantage of the limited-time offer, click here.

For those seeking to explore the potential of this innovative cybersecurity tool, BugProve also offers a Free Plan with Single Sign-On (SSO) integration. With the Free Plan, users can enjoy a limited number of firmware scans per month at no cost. To access this exciting opportunity, click here.