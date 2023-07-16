Surgical Orthodontic for Toombs Orthodontics in Prairie Village

Prairie Village, KS, USA, 2023-Jul-16 — /EPR Network/ — Toombs Orthodontics is a full-service orthodontics practice that provides comprehensive dental, medical and surgical care to children and adults in the Prairie Village, KS area. Our team of highly trained specialists is committed to providing the highest quality care for each patient.

We are excited about our new Surgical Orthodontic program at Toombs Orthodontics! This new program allows us to offer our patients more treatments than ever before. We can now treat many more patients with this new option.

We would love to hear from you! Please contact us if you would like more information on this exciting new offering at Toombs Orthodontics.