The Barker Team Welcomes a New Agent

Mincho has recently joined with Keller Williams and is now a part of the Barker Team. He has more than 40 years of experience serving the community in a variety of areas and is now focused on creating a successful career in real estate. Mincho has been a licensed real estate agent for 3 years and loves helping his clients find their dream homes or move on to the next chapter of their lives.

When Mincho is not hard at work helping his clients reach their real estate goals, he enjoys outdoor activities, traveling, and live sports events. His new favorite thing to do is spend time with his 4-year-old grandson.

“We are so pleased to have such an asset joining the team,” remarked Rich Barker, owner of The Barker Team.

About Rich Barker and The Barker Team/Keller Williams Arizona Realty

The Barker Team is the top choice for Real Estate in the Valley of Sun, year after year. From progressive thinking to a robust history of knowledge and experience, their Realtors are here to make your next transaction run smoothly with positive results guaranteed every time.

Rich Barker, with over 10 years of experience in the Real Estate industry, has taken his career to new heights. He has successfully assembled The Barker Team – a dynamic group of Arizona’s top Realtors that are dedicated to assisting buyers, sellers and investors achieve their real estate goals. Since 2010 this formidable squad has played an integral part in millions of dollars’ worth of home sales!

