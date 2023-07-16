Cloud Analogy Is Now In Partnership With Boomi

Noida, India, 2023-Jul-16 — /EPR Network/ — Cloud Analogy – a Salesforce Gold Consulting Partner, is enthralled to announce that they have entered into an extraordinary partnership with Boomi, intelligent integration and automation.

Boomi aims to transform your business digitally by connecting the data, applications, and people. It has been trusted as one of the world’s leading organizations by Expedia, LinkedIn, American Express, Dropbox, and more!

With this partnership, they aim to help the client’s businesses proliferate and get rid of the complex, heavyweight suites and lightweight point solutions.

Cloud Analogy is a leading cloud computing solution providing companies with services such as Salesforce consulting services, Salesforce integration, HubSpot CRM implementation, Zoho integration, etc.

Also, Boomi is more than a platform. It provides a complete ecosystem to help you succeed in your business, discover and synchronize data, and automate processes and workflows.

This partnership will help in intelligent integration and automation and focus more on innovation and less on maintenance. Their aim is to not only help the customers with a good experience but also help them gain the perspective of a 360-degree view of their customer’s needs.

Cloud Analogy’s CEO & Founder, Ajay Dubedi, said about this partnership, “I am very excited about the partnership with Boomi. This partnership aims to provide intelligent automation and integration to our customers. I encourage businesses to explore the opportunities arising from the collaboration, and I want to express my gratitude for the support of valued clients.”

About Cloud Analogy:

Cloud Analogy is a premier Salesforce Gold Partner, delivering all-inclusive Salesforce and other CRM services such as Hubspot, Zoho, and Microsoft Nav Dynamics. It provides services in Cloud Computing, IT Management & Consulting, Business Applications, and Digital Marketing.

For more information, visit https://cloudanalogy.com/