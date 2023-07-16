Mobile Mark Becomes MCA Preferred Antenna Supplier

Itasca, IL, United States, 2023-Jul-16 — /EPR Network/ — Mobile Mark is pleased to announce its selection as one of MCA’s official manufacturing partners and preferred antenna supplier.

For nearly four decades, Mobile Mark has diligently established itself as one of the premier manufacturers of high-quality antennas for diverse communication applications, both nationally and globally. In the late 1990s, USAT, a family company of MCA, forged a partnership with Mobile Mark to enhance the outcomes of field and fleet asset networking projects involving cellular, WiFi, and GPS-based communications. Over the past twenty plus years, this collaboration has witnessed USAT’s expertise expand from primarily mobile networking solutions to encompass IoT, IIoT, and Branch networking communications projects. Throughout this journey, Mobile Mark’s antenna solutions have consistently advanced and supported these initiatives.

Following USAT’s acquisition by MCA in 2019, MCA took note of the longstanding and highly beneficial relationship between USAT and the Mobile Mark team. As a result, MCA’s operations and procurement teams began exploring the potential of extending the partnership to encompass MCA’s entire organization. Through a comprehensive evaluation of Mobile Mark’s UHF and VHF product lines, as well as their manufacturing and design processes for fixed and mobile radio communications applications, the team discovered a perfect synergy within many of MCA’s two-way radio client projects.

Having confirmed that Mobile Mark’s products adhere to MCA’s stringent quality standards set for all of their manufacturing partners, MCA announced the addition of Mobile Mark to their esteemed list of preferred antenna suppliers. Mobile Mark encourages exploration of the offerings of Mobile Mark and MCA to discover how their products, combined with their extensive professional service offerings, can help an organization achieve a safer, more secure, and more efficient workplace.

About Mobile Mark, Inc.

Established in 1984, Mobile Mark originated from the CB Antenna industry and played a pioneering role in the early Cellular trials conducted in Chicago. As the wireless industry progressed, the company expanded its range of antennas to adapt to the changing landscape. Presently, the company specializes in designing and manufacturing infrastructure, vehicle devices, and embedded antennas for wireless applications from 30 MHz to 7.2 GHz.

To cater to a global clientele, they have manufacturing facilities in both the United States and the United Kingdom. The company’s Global Headquarters and R&D Center are situated in Itasca, Illinois, while the European Division is located in Hednesford, UK. Mobile Mark has strong ties to these communities and asserts a dedicated and experienced workforce, as well as reliable connections with local vendors.

Mobile Mark takes pride in its ability to develop cutting-edge antenna designs that keep customers at the forefront of current and future wireless services. Central to product innovation is a state-of-the-art Engineering Technical Center, a unique facility that serves as the heart of their research and development. From the initial concept to the final production stage, they are capable of shepherding a project through its entire lifecycle.

About MCA

MCA is one of the largest and most trusted integrators in the United States offering world class voice, data, and security solutions that enhance the quality, safety, and productivity of customers, operations, and lives.

More than 65,000 customers trust MCA to provide carefully researched solutions for a safe, secure, and more efficient workplace. As a trusted advisor, they reduce the time and effort needed to research, install, and maintain the right solutions to make a workplace better.

Their team of certified professionals across the United States delivers a full suite of reliable technologies with a service first approach. The MCA advantage is their extensive service portfolio to support the solution lifecycle from start to finish.

