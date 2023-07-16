Get your Startup Funded by VCs with FasterCapital

Dubai, UAE, 2023-Jul-16 — /EPR Network/ — Getting VC funding is a great advantage for startups, especially in their more advanced stages (Series A funding, Series B funding, and beyond) of funding. VC funding can also be a type of business growth capital as it helps not only in injecting large amounts of cash but also in opening new doors and new opportunities for your business growth, building strong connections, and gaining a better position in the market.

The team at FasterCapital works with startups and businesses worldwide on getting funded by Venture Capital firms.

At the first stages, the team makes a funding plan that is dedicated only for securing VC funding and how to approach the right VC firms for the startup. The experts at FasterCapital help the founder in defining the amount they need to raise based on the startup valuation and the VC’s own investment terms. Then the team works on setting clear milestones and timeframes for how the startup will prepare and secure the funds through VCs. The team also helps the entrepreneurs in identifying the right amount of equity they need to give up to VCs based on the startup valuation that has been defined previously.

The service includes matching services with over 32K VCs around the world. The team handles the approach process and follows up with the VCs to ensure a high success rate.

Not only does this service include matching and preparing to be funded by VCs, but it also includes services that help the startup in the negotiation process with the VCs.

The service is part of many fundraising services that FasterCapital provides through its Raise Capital program. FasterCapital is an online incubator and accelerator based in Dubai.

Startup can apply online to get this service or contact the FasterCapital team.

Mr. Hesham Zreik, CEO of FasterCapital, commented, “We are glad to launch this service as we are aware the vast majority of startups are interested in getting funded by a VC”

