Empex Watertoys® – The Pioneer of Interactive Water Play Pads

Empex Watertoys® has been trailblazing innovative water play pad equipment since 1986. The splash park equipment manufacturer has led the industry landscape for years and for all the right reasons. Wondering how? Dive in to find out!

Ontario, Canada, 2023-Jul-18 — /EPR Network/ — Empex Watertoys® boasts an exquisite collection of Aquamotivs, Aquatropica, Aquatots, Aquazoo, Aquajets, Aquadesks, Aquanetics, Aquatons, Plug n Play Interactive Watertoys, and more. With the sole objective of offering a whimsically intuitive experience for water play pad enthusiasts of all ages, the firm understands the importance of blending creativity with technology. Their products showcase an array of imaginative designs, such as zany clown-themed Aquaclunes and artistic interactive acrobat water features in the Aquabats collection. For action-packed adventures, there are Aquatippers, while Aquaspeed allows you to zoom through the water with creative spray effects and interactive race cars. You can also choose from themed equipment, including fire station aesthetics with hydrants and tipping splashes, castle-themed structures, or an intergalactic splash park with aquatic aliens, spacemen, and rocket ships. With Empex Watertoys®, the possibilities are endless.

Empex Watertoys® boasts an impressive clientele and has executed remarkable projects worldwide. Their exceptional work can be seen at renowned locations such as the Shangri-La Hotel in Singapore, Lagan Valley in the UK, and the debut of AQUAPIRATES at the MGM Grand Hotel in China. Each project undertaken by Empex Watertoys® is treated as a work of art, requiring precision, customization, and scalability from the ground level.

For more information or to request a quote, don’t hesitate to contact the dedicated professionals at Empex Watertoys®at www.watertoys.com and discover the joy and excitement of water.

About the company:

Since 1986, Empex Watertoys® has designed and built splash pad equipment and water features that are enjoyed by patrons of all ages in over 50 countries around the world. Our 20,000 sq. ft. design and manufacturing facility is dedicated to creative, fun and interactive concepts and designs, and the building of the safest, most enjoyable and durable water toys and equipment.

Contact Information:

Phone: 905.649.5047 | 1 800 833 8580

Website: https://www.watertoys.com/

Address: 50-12 Innovator Avenue, Stouffville, Ontario, Canada-L4A0Y2