Future Electronics Wins Worldwide Distributor of the Year 2023 from Raltron

Montreal, Canada, 2023-Jul-18 — /EPR Network/ — Future Electronics, a learning global distributor of electronic components, won the Worldwide Distributor of the Year Award from Raltron which was presented at Future’s corporate office in Montreal in June.

“It was an honour to win the Worldwide Distributor Award 2022 from Raltron. We look forward to growing and further developing our Global partnership with Raltron,” said Roberto Reda, Product Marketing Manager at Future Electronics.

Raltron Electronics proudly presented the Worldwide Distributor Award 2022 to Future Electronics as a global leader in the distribution of frequency management products. This accolade recognizes Future Electronics’ efforts to build strong partnerships, provide top-notch technical support, and offer a comprehensive range of Raltron’s products to meet diverse customer needs.

“Raltron Electronics is thrilled to announce that Future Electronics has been honoured with the prestigious Global Worldwide Distributor Award 2022. This recognition celebrates Future Electronics’ unwavering commitment to excellence and outstanding performance. Congratulations to Future Electronics for this well-deserved recognition! The award is a testament to their commitment to delivering exceptional service, fostering innovation, and exceeding customer expectations. Raltron Electronics extends sincere appreciation to Future Electronics’ valued customers for their trust and support,” said Ross Weiss, VP of Sales at Raltron Electronics.

Founded in 1983, Raltron Electronics Corporation has grown to become one of the most recognized and experienced manufacturers of frequency management products in the world. From simple tuning fork crystals to high stability oven-controlled crystal oscillators, Raltron offers the most comprehensive line of frequency management devices in the industry.

