Accounting Services Sourcing Intelligence, Pricing Models and Revenue Forecasts 2030

The accounting services category is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of 11.45% from 2023 to 2030.

North American region accounts for the largest category share followed by Europe and APAC. Factors such as changes in standards of financial reporting, outsourcing of back-end operations to low-cost economies, and rise in research & development investments are driving the category growth. One of the most significant trends is the AI and cloud-based solutions of accounting services.

Hyper connectivity, supercomputing, cloud computing, and cyber security are particular technology trends driving the finance function and finance & accounting transformation. It has been observed that companies are adopting these technological advancements while offering accounting services to their clients. For example,

PricewaterhouseCoopers (PwC) created GL.ai, a programme that assists their clients in identifying irregularities in the general ledger

Cloud accounting software, such as Xero and QuickBooks Online, use live bank feeds, allowing an increasing number of bookkeeping entries to be automated

MYOB Advisor is an Australia-based software provider that provides natural descriptions of a business’s financial position and insights such as cash flow visualization and top customer views to help clients manage their high-value relationships

In March 2022, GTreasury partnered with Infor to offer an integrated treasury solution built on the Azure platform, including cash management, payments, debt and investment management, risk and exposure management, hedge accounting, and reporting functionality

In 2022, Intuit Accountants launches Intuit Tax Advisor which integrates Tax Prep and Advisory, a new insights tool for tax professionals to deliver tax advisory services. It integrates with Intuit Accountant software, Lacerte, and ProConnect Tax to provide insights and strategies for clients

EY’s Canvas program allows customers to check in on the status of an audit as it happens and analyze risk areas, allowing auditors to make the most use of their tim

The Accounting Services category is expected to have pricing growth outlook of 5%-12% (annual) from 2023 to 2030, with below pricing models.

Value pricing model

Fixed-fee pricing model

Value pricing model

Accounting Services Procurement Cost and Supplier Intelligence

The accounting services category is segmented by type into payroll services, tax preparation services, and bookkeeping, financial auditing, and other related services. Bookkeeping, financial auditing and other accounting services are the largest segments which are estimated to account for 83% -85% of the total in 2022. In terms of end use industry, this category can be classified into IT services, manufacturing, financial services, construction, and others. IT services is expected to be the fastest growing segment. On the basis of service provider, this category can be segmented into large enterprise and small & medium enterprise. The large enterprise segment is projected to account for 57% – 60% of the total revenue in 2022.

This category is highly fragmented, with a significant number of regional firms. In 2022, the top ten competitors accounted for 35.92% of the overall share. PwC, Ernst & Young, KPMG, Deloitte, BDO, and others are among the category’s major participants. All the major players are expected to continue pursuing M&A to increase their market share by purchasing smaller and profitable companies. However, new regional players will keep entering the market due to growing demand for industry services.

List of Key Suppliers

Ernst & Young

PricewaterhouseCoopers

KPMG

Deloitte Touche Tohmatsu Limited

BDO

RSM

Grant Thornton

Nexia International

Crowe Horwath

Baker Tilly

