Dr. Prem Reddy, MD, FACC, FCCP | Prime Healthcare Founder, Chairman, President & CEO

Ontario, California, 2023-Jul-20 — /EPR Network/ — Dr. Prem Reddy, MD, FACC, FCCP, is a physician, entrepreneur, and philanthropist. Dr. Reddy was born into a family of proud leaders in rural India where he learned the values and guiding principles that led to his remarkable accomplishments and generosity. The focus of Dr. Reddy’s work has been to save failing hospitals, turn them into thriving community assets, and give back to the community, gifting hundreds of millions of dollars to causes related to healthcare and caring for others.

Dr. Reddy is double board-certified in Internal Medicine and Cardiology. During his 25 years of practice, he performed more than 5,000 cardiac procedures, including coronary angiography and angioplasty and permanent pacemaker implantations. Dr. Reddy has been named by Modern Healthcare as one of the “50 Most Influential Physician Executives” in healthcare nine times, the “25 Top Minority Executives in Healthcare” multiple times, recognized among the 500 Most Influential Business Leaders in Los Angeles by the Los Angeles Business Journal, and is consistently listed among the “Top 100 Physician Leaders to Know” and “Top 100 Most Influential People in Healthcare.” Dr. Reddy has also been honored with the 2017 Bernard Osher Philanthropists of the Year award, recognizing Dr. Reddy and his wife Dr. Venkamma Reddy for their generous support of Victor Valley College and other California community colleges.

In 2001, Dr. Reddy formed Prime Healthcare Services with a mission to save hospitals, improve community healthcare and provide the very best care to patients. Prime Healthcare now owns and operates 45 hospitals and more than 300 outpatient locations in 14 states and is the fifth largest tax paying hospital system in the nation. Among numerous accolades, Prime Healthcare has been recognized as one of the “10 Top Health Systems” and one of the “15 Top Health Systems” in the nation three times. Since 2003, Prime Healthcare hospitals have been recognized 66 times among the “100 Top Hospitals” in the nation by Fortune/IBM Watson Health.

Additionally, Dr. Reddy and his family founded the Dr. Prem Reddy Family Foundation, a non-profit foundation that has donated millions to charities supporting healthcare and education, including universities and college scholarships; national charities such as Boys and Girls Club; medical equipment for poverty-stricken regions around the world; mental health care; and free community clinics. Dr. Reddy also founded the Prime Healthcare Foundation, a 501(c)(3) not-for-profit public charity that owns 14 of the Prime Healthcare hospitals. Combined, the foundations have assets of $1.3 billion, all donated by Dr. Reddy and his family. Driven by Dr. Reddy’s lifelong passion for healing and education, the Foundations act as stewards of private funds to be used for public good and fulfill a commitment to give back to communities. Dr. Reddy made a $60 million commitment to found the California University of Science and Medicine, (CUSM), a non-profit medical school located in Southern California that welcomed its first class of students in July 2018. Dr. Reddy serves as Chairman of the Board of CUSM and also served as Chairman of the Federation of American Hospitals (FAH) 2021 Board of Directors.

Living up to its motto of “Saving Hospitals. Saving Jobs. Saving Lives,” Prime Healthcare has invested nearly $2 billion since 2005 on capital improvements and equipment to modernize and improve its facilities and has provided more than $9 billion in charity and uncompensated care since 2010. Led by Dr. Reddy, Prime Healthcare is continuing its promise to provide compassionate care and clinical excellence to patients and families in more than 600 communities across the United States.