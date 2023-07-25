The Barker Team | Keller Williams Arizona Realty Ranks as One Of The Top Teams in America

Fountain Hills, USA, 2023-Jul-25 — /EPR Network/ — The Barker Team is thrilled to announce that the RealTrends and Tom Ferry America’s Best Real Estate Professionals ranking report results are in and The Barker Team has made the 2023 Real Trends|America’s Best Real Estate Agents list again this year for exemplary sales production in 2022!

The Barker Team is one of the top teams in Arizona! This ranking honors America’s finest real estate agents and teams from across the country; the agents chosen are among the top 1.5% of agents in the United States. The Barker Team won awards for America’s Best by Volume and America’s Best by Sides.

“We thank all our clients and colleagues for their dedication and support year after year,” Top of Form commented Rich Barker, owner of The Barker Team.

About The RealTrends + Tom Ferry The Thousand

The RealTrends + Tom Ferry America’s Best Real Estate Professionals ranking report is sponsored jointly by RealTrends and Tom Ferry International. RealTrends America’s Best honors America’s elite real estate agents and their companies and is compiled and analyzed by RealTrends. RealTrends is a leading source of analysis and information for the residential real estate brokerage industry. Tom Ferry International is a nationwide real estate business and life coaching and training company.

About Rich Barker and The Barker Team/Keller Williams Arizona Realty

The Barker Team is the top choice for Real Estate in the Valley of Sun, year after year. From progressive thinking to a robust history of knowledge and experience, their Realtors are here to make your next transaction run smoothly with positive results guaranteed every time.

Rich Barker, with over 10 years of experience in the Real Estate industry, has taken his career to new heights. He has successfully assembled The Barker Team – a dynamic group of Arizona’s top Realtors that are dedicated to assisting buyers, sellers and investors achieve their real estate goals. Since 2010 this formidable squad has played an integral part in millions of dollars’ worth of home sales!

For more information on The Barker Team please visit thebarkerteam.com

# # #