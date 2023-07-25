Exploring Zeto’s Dry EEG Headset: Advantages for Medical Research

Santa Clara, California, 2023-Jul-25 — /EPR Network/ — Zeto has been providing value to clinical customers in hospitals and private practices. However, they have recently extended their offerings to CROs and cutting-edge researchers in the field of medical research. A. Mark Mento, director of enterprise sales at Zeto, discusses the advantages of Zeto’s dry EEG headset for researchers, highlighting its ease of use, comfort, and potential to bring EEG out of the lab and into the medical research environment.

Zeto recently introduced new features for clinical research applications. Where does Zeto fit into the research world?

Zeto offers a unique solution within the research world as our product represents a combination of technology from both the medical device and academic research space. Our EEG system is particularly useful for research studies that involve study participants from clinical populations, or are conducted in a clinical environment. The Zeto system is fully FDA-cleared, ensuring compliance with rigorous medical standards for data quality and privacy, ensuring an easier Institutional Review Board (IRB) process.

Because the Zeto system conforms to medical standards regarding electrode position and data quality, it is compatible with large clinical EEG datasets. Researchers utilizing these databases to train biomarkers and machine learning algorithms will be able to apply their work directly to Zeto data. The Zeto system achieves medical conformity while allowing a much faster and more comfortable setup without requiring gel, scalp prep. The system allows for real-time data streaming via LSL, remote data access via API, and high-fidelity triggering for visual evoked potential tests.

What specific advantages does Zeto offer to researchers over conventional wet electrode systems in terms of usability?

Gel-based systems take a while to set up and are uncomfortable for participants. They usually require some degree of scalp preparation (scratching the electrode site to remove dead skin and other material) and they leave gel in the hair that must be showered out. It is difficult for a participant to leave a test and return to class or work. Additionally, medical-style gel EEG systems require a qualified technologist to measure the head and to apply electrodes in the correct place.

The Zeto EEG system provides two advantages over this process. First, the system uses disposable electrodes with a dry soft-tip coating. This allows for proper electrical conductivity with the scalp without requiring prep or gel. Second, the headset is mechanically adjustable to the head size of the participant, ensuring that the electrodes are in the correct 10-20 positions. This feature allows individuals without knowledge of electrode replacement and EEG to set up the system accurately with minimal training. Together, these features allow the system to be set up very quickly on most participants, typically within 5 minutes. It is also much more comfortable for the participant and when the test is over the system is removed instantly with no residual gel left behind.

What research-specific features does the system include?

Zeto offers a range of specific features that cater to the needs of researchers. For example, the system includes a comprehensive API for both real-time local data streaming, and cloud-based data access. Zeto EEG data can be integrated directly into experiments, utilizing the full range of data access capabilities. The Zeto platform can also accept epoch trigger inputs for event-related potentials (ERPs) and other timing-sensitive experiments, expanding the possibilities for research applications. Overall, Zeto provides cutting edge features for both clinical and research applications, offering researchers enhanced usability, accurate data acquisition, and the flexibility to conduct various experiments.

Can you provide examples of potential future applications of EEG technology in research, and how Zeto’s system might contribute to advancements in these areas?

EEG technology is expanding in medical and mental health applications beyond the traditional domains of epilepsy and stroke. Researchers are increasingly exploring the use of machine learning techniques applied to EEG data for potential screening, diagnostics and interventions. Information from EEG could be used to diagnose certain conditions, or to evaluate and quantify the effects and success of certain treatment paradigms.

Zeto’s system is well-positioned to contribute to these advancements in several ways. First, the Zeto EEG headset has direct medical applicability. Since data from the headset is functionally identical to traditional medical EEG in terms of data quality and electrode position, any pioneering research conducted using Zeto’s system can directly translate to the clinical market.

Second, Zeto’s system provides a practical and comfortable solution for running participants in a clinical environment. It offers ease of setup and enhanced practicality, streamlining the process for researchers and facilitating data collection in clinical settings.

Can you share some information about Zeto’s current research customers and successful projects?

Zeto is new in the research space, but we already have a diverse range of research customers. Our products have been used in clinical trials on three continents (and counting). Additionally, we have established collaborations and installed equipment in numerous academic research labs in universities and teaching hospitals. These partnerships highlight the growing adoption of Zeto’s system within the research community, leading to successful projects across various domains.

What types of support or training Zeto provides to researchers who are new to working with EEG technology?

For Zeto systems purchased in North America, we provide on-site training. Our dedicated customer success team is readily available to address any inquiries or support-related questions promptly.