Household Air Care Products Market Sales Are Forecasted To Reach US$16.3 Billion By 2023

The predicted US$12.13 billion market size for household air care products in 2023 is expected to increase to US$16.3 billion by the end of 2033. Over the forecast period (2023 to 2033), it is expected that sales of household air care products would grow at a 3% CAGR.

In the recent decades, air pollution has grown to be a significant problem for people all over the world and is only projected to get worse if immediate action is not made to reduce it. The current demand for domestic air care products is being driven in large part by the wave of foul odor, undesired, and unsanitary particles, and respiratory illnesses that are brought on by rising air pollution.

Competitive Landscape:

In April 2022, Glade, a leading brand providing household air fresheners and owned by SC Johnson, announced the launch of a new summer fragrance. Coastal Sunshine Citrus was available in the form of room sprays, candles, and air fresheners to allow consumers to transition their homes from spring to summer vibe effortlessly.

In May 2022, Vitruvi, an all-natural air care brand based in Vancouver, debuted in the air care space with the launch of its new Natural Air Freshener Sprays. The company had plans to disrupt the traditional air care space with its natural offerings and tap into new business potential.

Key Players:

Church & Dwight Co. Inc.

Blyth Inc.

K. Helene Curtis Limited

California Scents

The Procter & Gamble Co.

Air Delights Inc.

Ada Electrotech (Xiamen) Co. Ltd.

Henkel KGaA

RB plc

SC Johnson & Son Inc.

The Yankee Candle Company Inc.

T. Corporation

Earth Chemical Company Ltd.

Farcent Enterprise Co. Ltd.

Reckitt Benckiser

Godrej Consumer Products Limited

Regional Analysis:

Due to increase per capita disposable income and shifting standards of life, developing economies in the Asia Pacific area have been found to be one of the most attractive marketplaces for the bulk of consumer products. During the projected period, it is expected that this region’s notable markets would include Korea, Japan, China, and India.This Truth. According to MR Research, South Korea’s demand for household air care products would increase at a 3.5% CAGR over the next 10 years.

The aforementioned nations’ growing industrialization is contributing to an increase in air pollution, which is expected to have an impact on future sales of air fresheners, air filters, air purifiers, and other air care goods. Over the next ten years, China and India are likely to have higher demand for household air care goods than other Asian economies.

According to projections, sales of household air care products in China will grow at a steady 4.6% CAGR over the course of the projected period and reach a value of $3.71 billion by the end of 2033.

Key Segments of Industry:

By Fragrance : Floral Fruity Vanilla Spices & Herbs Others

By Product Type : Sprays and Aerosol Ionizers Candles and Strips

By Sales Channel : Modern Trade Grocery Stores Convenience Stores e-Commerce Other Retail Formats



