The Global Organic Feed Market Is Estimated To Rise At A CAGR Of 7.2% Through 2033

The market for organic feed market is expected to growth from its estimated value of US$ 7 billion in 2023 to US$ 14 billion by the end of 2033. From 2023 to 2033, the demand for organic feed is expected to grow at a consistent CAGR of 7.2%.

Due to the strong demand for poultry meat and a shift in consumer preferences toward organic food products, the usage of organic feed in the poultry sector is rising. Organic feed companies are expanding their investments in the manufacturing of chicken feed in order to keep up with the rising demand from customers and suppliers.



Why are regional sales of organic feed increasing?

“Rising Initiatives by Governmental Organizations to Support Organic Farming”

For the purpose of assuring a sufficient supply of feed ingredients that are certified as organic, organic feed-producing mills collaborate closely with the necessary growers. With governments promising help for organic farms, there are encouraging prospects for farmers switching from conventional to organic farming. To lessen the impact on the environment, governments are seeking ambitious targets for agriculture practices.

“Growing Consumer Preference for High-Protein Diets”

As concerns about food safety expand, consumers are become increasingly worried about the outside product qualities of the meat and meat products they consume. The market will gain greatly from the rising consumption of organic beef.

Competitive Landscape:

In 2021, Cargill introduced poultry feed using essential oils to promote the health of flocks and increase egg output. Cargill’s Nutrena Naturewise poultry feed now contains essential oils to meet this need.

In 2021, the advanced organic food processing facility in the Netherlands was unveiled by Nature Bio Foods BV. The business invested in the modern facility as part of an initiative to give customers access to organic food supplies produced from organic farms in India and other Asian countries.

Key Players:

ForFarmers

Kreamer Feed, Inc.

Scratch and Peck Feeds

Country Heritage Feeds

Green Mountain Feeds

Feedex Companies

Aus Organic Feeds

Regional Analysis:

During the projection period, the United States is expected to continue to have a leading position in the organic feed market. Market value is being driven by the widespread availability of permitted feed additives and the expanding government backing for farmers who prefer to utilize organic farming practices.

Due to the rising need for nutrient-rich feed products that can meet an animal’s nutritional needs, the German market is predicted to see constant revenue growth. Growing environmental concerns as well as the health advantages of adopting organic feed are propelling market growth in the nation.Due to its extensive swine, poultry, and livestock output, Japan is regarded as a potential market for organic feed. Because of public demand, growers are being pressured to spend money on chemical-free organic feed.

Key Segments of Industry:

By Form : Pellets Crumbles Others

By End Use : Poultry Ruminants Swine Aquaculture Others

By Sales Channel : Business to Business Business to Customer



