Future Electronics Features Panasonic EWTS5G 6-in-1 Inertial Sensor in THE EDGE

Montreal, Canada, 2023-Jul-26 — /EPR Network/ — Future Electronics, a global leading distributor of electronic components, recently featured the Panasonic EWTS5G 6-in-1 Inertial Sensor in the latest edition of THE EDGE.

The Panasonic EWTS5G 6-in-1 Inertial Sensor is designed for easy installation and delivers exceptional accuracy and reliability. This 6DoF (Degrees of Freedom) inertial sensor is compliant with the functional safety standard ISO26262, making it ideal for automotive applications where safety is paramount. The sensor incorporates three accelerometers and three gyroscopes within a single MEMS chip, providing comprehensive sensing capabilities in a compact package.

The accelerometer component of the EWTS5G offers precise measurements, enabling accurate detection and reliable performance. Its high sensitivity and low noise characteristics ensure accurate data capture, making it an excellent choice for automotive applications that require precise and reliable sensing.

To learn more, visit www.futureelectronics.com/resources/featured-products/panasonic-ewts5g-series-6dof-inertial-sensor. To see the entire portfolio of products available through Future Electronics, visit www.FutureElectronics.com.

THE EDGE is the latest e-newsletter from Future Electronics, and is geared toward engineers and buyers looking for new or leading-edge products. THE EDGE comes out twice per month, and each edition features product information, datasheets and videos showcasing the most advanced new technology in a specific area, such as sensing, lighting, or automotive.

Register here to receive the latest issues of THE EDGE newsletter, and stay up to date with the newest technologies. To see the entire portfolio of products available through Future Electronics, visit www.FutureElectronics.com.

About Future Electronics

Future Electronics is a global leader in electronics distribution, recognized for providing customers with global supply chain solutions, custom-tailored engineering services and a very extensive variety of electronic components. Founded in 1968, Future Electronics believes its 5500 employees are its greatest asset, with 170 offices in 45 countries. Future Electronics is globally integrated, with a unified IT infrastructure that delivers real-time inventory availability and access to customers. With the highest level of service, the most advanced engineering capabilities, and the largest available-to-sell inventory in the world, Future’s mission is always to Delight the Customer®. For more information, visit www.FutureElectronics.com.

Media contact:

Jamie Singerman

Corporate Vice President – Worldwide

FUTURE ELECTRONICS

www.FutureElectronics.com

+1 514-694-7710

Jamie.Singerman@FutureElectronics.com

###